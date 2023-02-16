$250m luxury apartment development The Rochester Broadbeach reveals details on exclusive five-star amenities
The Executive Club on Level 26 will be the venue of many parties and functions hosted by residents in the elegantly appointed entertaining areas
Level 4 of The Rochester is dedicated to an expansive health and wellness centre, incorporating two pools
The development team delivering The Rochester Broadbeach has revealed in detail for the first time the unparalleled level of lifestyle amenity planned
With demolition now completed, The Rochester’s development team has shared details on the elite lifestyle facilities incorporated throughout the 39-level building, from hotel-style concierge services to the entire 1,348sqm of Level 4 and the 932sqm Level 26 dedicated to premium spaces for leisure, entertaining and work.
The Rochester’s five-star resort and lifestyle amenity has been cleverly curated in response to market demand for more sophisticated private apartment residences with next-level lifestyle amenity.
Level 4 is dedicated to an expansive health and wellness centre, incorporating a state-of-the-art gym, dry and wet saunas, a cold bath and yoga lawn, while an outdoor podium with a lap pool, a second leisure pool, heated spa, sun decks, barbecues and alfresco dining areas offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean out to the Gold Coast hinterland.
The Executive Club on Level 26 will be the venue of many dinner parties and functions hosted by residents in the elegantly appointed entertaining areas, including a sky lounge and private and communal dining spaces, complimented by a commercial kitchen for catering and a cellar room with chilled individual wine and whiskey lockers for the secure storage and display of residents’ fine wines and liquors.
For the residents who run a business or work from home, the Executive Club also includes state-of-the-art workspaces incorporating an executive boardroom, private office suites and workstations, while the leisure seekers will enjoy a 6-seat cinema, games room and ample outdoor lounge areas.
The Rochester Broadbeach is a $250million premium residential apartment tower with 170 luxury apartments over 39 levels, set to meet demand for high-end apartments in Gold Coast’s prime location of Broadbeach.
Being delivered by Polycell Property Group, The Rochester is set to transform the 1813sqm prime corner block on the corner of Surf Parade and Britannia Avenue in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.
The Rochester Broadbeach’s development team, led by Eastview Australia, collaborated with award-winning and internationally renowned Rothelowman interior architectural designers to create five-star resort amenities that elevate The Rochester’s sophisticated coastal apartments to a whole new level.
The Rochester Project Director, Eastview Australia Managing Director Graham Goldman, says developer Polycell Property Group’s vision from the outset has been to deliver a premium residential building featuring upmarket apartments and five-star amenities comparable to the best hotels in the world.
“We appointed Rothelowman to style the five-star amenities and we are pleased to say the treatments we are putting in at The Rochester will be truly exceptional,” Mr Goldman said.
“A great deal of consideration has gone into the building design to target the needs, wants and desires of luxury apartment buyers, particular those looking at Broadbeach.”
The Rochester Broadbeach Marketing Manager and Managing Director of leading project sales and marketing agency MOTIV Carly Cottam said the level of amenity at The Rochester was “beyond market expectations”.
“The residential amenity offered by The Rochester across two whole floors is an exceptional apartment offering that is attracting a great deal of interest from apartment buyers looking at upcoming Gold Coast projects,” Ms Cottam said.
“We are seeing very strong interest in The Rochester from local and interstate apartment buyers who want to know more about the amenities, as this is one of the main criteria for apartment buyers, along with the top priorities of location and apartment size.
“Living in an apartment these days is all about lifestyle. Apartment buyers want to live in the best locations with lifestyle assets within walking distance and exclusive access to five-star resort-amenities within their building for a low-maintenance, high-quality life.
“Space to entertain is important to our apartment buyers, not just within their own private residences but also having access to a wide selection of five-star hotel resort amenities and generous recreational areas throughout the building is a major factor when deciding on an apartment.
“The Rochester apartments offer prestige property buyers all the desirable qualities including an expansive collection of five-star hotel resort and lifestyle amenities throughout the building that positions it as a premium address and exceptional lifestyle opportunity.
“In today’s tight Gold Coast property market, The Rochester Broadbeach will meet demand the continued demand that we expect will only build in momentum as we head towards the 2032 Olympic Games.”
The Rochester is a signature collection of 170 luxury two, three and three-plus-multipurpose room apartments, within Broadbeach’s vibrant dining and shopping precincts, and close to the G:link tram stops for easy access to popular Gold Coast lifestyle destinations, Surfers Paradise and Main Beach.
The Rochester Broadbeach is being developed by Australian company Polycell Property Group, which has put together a team of leading property industry specialists to deliver the luxury private residential apartments that meets demand from the owner-occupier market for luxurious lifestyle apartments in Broadbeach.
Polycell Group is a global company with offices spanning across America and Australasia, specialising in investment, property development, asset management, packaging and logistics. With over 30 years of successful international business management, Polycell Group’s strength of local expertise is backed by a vast global market presence and knowledge.
The Rochester Broadbeach is perfectly positioned at 143 Surf Parade on the corner of Britannia Avenue in Broadbeach within a short walking distance of one of the Gold Coast’s best beaches, premier shopping destination Pacific Fair, the Star Casino and Gold Coast Convention Centre.
For more information on apartments at The Rochester Broadbeach contact MOTIV on 1300 694 218.
