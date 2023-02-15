Collision and Hazardous Materials Spill on Interstate 10 in Tucson

Perimeters

Within one half mile: Evacuate

Within one mile: Shelter in place

--Update 5:56 p.m., February 14, 2023--

Correction: The vehicle involved was a truck tractor pulling a box trailer.

-- End of Update --

--Update 5:09 p.m., February 14, 2023--

The tanker commercial vehicle involved in this collision was hauling nitric acid in liquid form.

Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions between Rita and Kolb roads in Tucson. The public should avoid the area and motorists should seek an alternate route. Troopers anticipate an extensive closure.

-- End of Update --

--Initial Information: February 14, 2023--

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is investigating a collision involving a commercial truck tractor hauling a box trailer tanker that rolled over on Interstate 10 eastbound between Rita and Kolb roads at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The tanker commercial vehicle is leaking hazardous material.

Interstate 10 is currently closed in both directions between Rita and Kolb roads. Troopers anticipate an extensive closure; motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The AZDPS Hazardous Materials Response Unit and partner agencies including Tucson Fire Department, Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff's Department and Marana Police Department are working together to mitigate the incident. First responders are working to evacuate a perimeter around the area of the incident.