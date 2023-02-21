Fourier Intelligence and John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Signs MOU to Advance AI in Physical Rehabilitation
We are thrilled to collaborate with John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare to bring our cutting-edge technology to the Middle East with our AI-powered rehabilitation solutions.”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence, the leading AI rehabilitation solutions provider, and John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco and one of the leading healthcare providers in the Middle East, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the second LEAP event in Riyadh.
The MOU outlines the collaboration between the two organisations to explore opportunities to integrate Fourier Intelligence's cutting-edge AI technology into physical rehabilitation treatments at John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare facilities.
This collaboration will potentially allow John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare patients to benefit from Fourier Intelligence's AI-powered rehabilitation technology, which will significantly enhance the rehabilitation process and speed up recovery. The technology will also allow real-time tracking and monitoring of patients’ progress and make data-driven recommendations for further treatment.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare to bring our cutting-edge technology to the Middle East," said Zhi Kang TAI, Commercial Director of Fourier Intelligence. "With our AI-powered rehabilitation solutions, we are changing the game in the physical rehabilitation industry. This collaboration will allow us to provide access to our innovative technology to more patients in need."
"We are proud to collaborate with Fourier Intelligence to bring their innovative AI technology to our patients," said Lamia Alzayer, Sr. Director, Specialised Therapy & Clinical Services of John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare. "This collaboration represents our commitment to providing the highest quality of care and utilising cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes."
The MOU signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organisations at the second edition of LEAP, attended by over 100,000 technology innovators and experts worldwide.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into developing exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.
About John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare:
Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Company (JHAH) is the result of a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, a world leader in energy, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world’s leading academic health systems. This healthcare organisation is designed to drive and enhance the community's well-being in an environment of growth and learning by providing innovative, integrated, patient-centred care to Saudi Aramco’s employees and healthcare beneficiaries.
