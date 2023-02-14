Our common home

Ever-increasing consumerism and industrial patterns of production are having severe consequences for the natural world, in terms of climate change, pollution, and the reckless use of natural resources. Current levels of consumption, especially by the richest, cannot be sustained: it will be vital to realign cultural values and move towards circular and regenerative practices in the economy.

By 2050 we would need three planets to support current lifestyles

Since 1970 we have been consuming more than the planet can sustain.

What’s more, 80 per cent of the world’s resources are used by only 20 per cent of the population.

Patterns of production and consumption in the industrialized world strip the Earth of its natural riches, such as forests, fish, minerals and water. The wasteful ways we produce and consume goods are also highly polluting and harm the health of people and the living world, while contributing to global warming.

Each year around 12 million tonnes of plastic enter our oceans

Plastic waste is an especially serious symptom of over-consumption. There may now be more than 5 trillion pieces of plastic – both larger pieces and so-called microplastics – floating in our seas, which have devastating effects on marine species and biodiversity. Microplastic particles find their way into our food, water, and even bloodstreams.

Half of all plastics ever produced have been made in the last 15 years, and production is growing. At each stage of its life cycle, plastic can harm our health, through exposure to plastic particles themselves and the chemicals used in their manufacture.

What needs to change?

We need to move beyond consume-and-throwaway systems towards circular approaches that work within ecological limits. This means reusing, recycling and sharing materials and products.

Governments must do more to make companies accountable for the impacts of their activities and supply chains. They also need to help consumers make sustainable choices, for example through targeted taxation and requirements for clearer labelling on goods. Households and firms should also take responsibility for how they dispose of their waste.

More fundamentally, we must find alternatives to GDP-based economic growth, which is the central driver of increasing consumption of goods and services.