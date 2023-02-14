Senate Passes Bipartisan Measure Creating Funds for Land & Water Conservation

For Immediate Release

(Santa Fe) Today, the New Mexico Senate passed Senate Bill 9, a bipartisan measure creating the “Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund” and the “Conservation Legacy Fund.” If passed by the House and signed into law, this historic investment would establish the state’s first dedicated funding source for conservation, agriculture, and outdoor recreation programs.

Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D – Santa Fe), Senator Steven Neville (R – Aztec), and Representative Nathan Small (D – Las Cruces) the proposal would provide funding for programs spread across six agencies to protect New Mexico communities from wildfire, flood and drought, safeguard urban and rural water supplies, support rural and agricultural communities, and grow our outdoor recreation economy.

Beginning with an initial investment of $150 million into the Conservation Legacy Fund (and managed by the State Investment Council), the Land of Enchantment Legacy fund would then make annual disbursements to existing state programs spread across six agencies, including the Energy, Minerals & Natural Resources Department (EMNRD), Department of Agriculture (NMDA), Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF), Environment Department (NMED), Economic Development Department (EDD), and Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA).

These existing programs prioritize land and water conservation, forest and watershed health, outdoor recreation and infrastructure, agriculture and working lands, historic preservation, and wildlife species protection. The programs have either not been funded or been funded sporadically in the past. The state investments could potentially unlock millions of dollars in federal matching funds.

“Now is the perfect time to make proactive investments in our land and water,” said Senator Wirth. “With sustained, predictable funding in place, we gain access to untapped federal dollars to multiply our investments many times over. Passing this measure marks a giant step forward in helping communities be more resilient as we continue to deal with wildfires, flooding and long-term drought.”

Currently, New Mexico is the only Western state that doesn’t have dedicated land and water conservation funding. This puts the state at a disadvantage when seeking federal resources, and as a result we lack access to federal money that could be supporting our communities. The investment into the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund for dedicated, sustainable funding to land and water conservation will better protect New Mexico from wildfires, flood and drought, safeguard urban and rural water supplies, support rural and agricultural communities, and grow our outdoor recreation economy.

