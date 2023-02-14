Rutland / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4001101

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Duca

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 14, 2023, at approximately 1129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blissville Rd, Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault - Simple

ACCUSED: David Saltis

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/14/2023, at approximately 1129 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a family fight at a residence on Blissville Road, in the Town of Poultney.

Through investigation, it was determined that David Saltis caused pain and/or injury to a family or household member. Saltis was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.

Saltis was later released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to be arraigned on 2/15/23 for the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes, attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/15/2023 @ 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.