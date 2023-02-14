ROTC training scheduled Feb. 15

Feb. 14, 2023

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, URI Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets will conduct training in the North Woods area of the Kingston Campus. This includes the area of the recreational field north of the Flagg Road parking lot, Lot 20.

The training will begin around 2 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. Training will include cadets in uniform and the use of mock firearms that appear real.