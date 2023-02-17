Lyricos Learning’s STEAM on Demand® Program Rolled Out Nationwide in 2022

The STEM+Arts SAAS Plus platform serves over 50,000 students with standards aligned, project based STEAM content.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In early 2022, Lyricos® Learning, LLC launched STEAM on Demand®, a program that offers schools an innovative solution for ensuring STEM+Arts learning begins in UTK. The live-streaming platform provides educators and after school program staff with everything they need to offer TK–6 enrichment classes that are standards aligned and ideal for both in-school and after-school programs.

Over the past year, schools have signed up with the service to treat themselves and their students to the streaming interactive, fun and educational content. STEAM on Demand has quickly established itself as an innovative and engaging resource after a couple of tough years for teachers and students. The service was rolled out to schools nationwide, serving over 50,000 students.

“As we came out of COVID, we saw that there was a need for accelerated learning to prepare for science tests that are right around the corner,” said Devina Bhojwani, President of Lyricos Learning. “Schools and districts are allocating a lot of dollars towards improving or getting the kids inspired and motivated. Every interactive video on our platform leads instructors and students through concepts and hands-on projects. Students love the experience and teachers and staff appreciate the opportunity to utilize the new technology in the classroom. This eventually leads to a higher rate of STEM learning and plenty of opportunity to incorporate the arts and literacy throughout. In fact, the alignment with standards is not just NGSS, but other standards such as Common Core Arts and Language, as well as Texas TEKS.”

STEAM on Demand is a STEM+Arts SAAS Plus platform that can be used by anyone, anywhere, to teach hands-on STEAM lessons. A complete library of 10–15 minute interactive videos is accessible from the technology platform. The platform is designed to empower teachers and staff to guide a 45-minute to an hour-long experience in the classroom, share their experiences with other teachers and guide an entire district in the same direction. The videos align with National Science and Common Core standards and support Cultural Proficiency and Universal Design for Learning (UDL).

One of the first schools to pilot STEAM on Demand was Los Angeles Unified School District’s Purche Avenue Elementary, a neighborhood school and a STEAM Magnet. Purche’s principal, Dr. Gina Barnett, said the program was exactly what the school needed.

“We were looking for a supplemental STEAM program to enhance our current project-based curriculum,” said Dr. Barnett, “and our coordinators were blown away by what they saw. STEAM on Demand’s instruction enhances and expands on the general core curriculum. It sparks curiosity and ultimately sparks academic achievement.”

After a successful pilot, Dr. Barnett has ordered the program for the entire school.

“We were thrilled to see how excited everyone at Purche Avenue Elementary was,” Bhojwani said. “As more educators join the platform, we incorporate their feedback and continuously improve and expand the content. We develop all the content in-house, which gives us the unique ability to make improvements and continuously add to the platform.”

Additionally, a handful of high school students in Los Angeles had the chance to explore teaching thanks to STEAM on Demand. LAUSD Local District Central Superintendent Frances Baez, in partnership with Beyond the Bell and STEAM on Demand, launched an innovative, five-week STEAM training model that employed four high school students from Miguel Contreras High School to teach 50 students from Gratts Elementary School.

Baez had the idea of using STEAM on Demand to empower high school students to teach elementary school students, teaching leadership to the older students and inspiring the younger students with diverse role models.

Lyricos Learning is well positioned to serve the largest districts and offers supply kits in partnership with NASCO Education. NASCO Education has been in the kitting business for over 80 years and has dedicated a part of their website exclusively to STEAM on Demand kits.

“This is a huge partnership for us,” said Bhojwani. “NASCO has a very rich history of developing innovative solutions for the classroom, and having our kits sold on their website is an exciting opportunity.”

STEAM on Demand is also offered throughout the Lyricos Learning-owned IDEA Lab ® Kids after-school franchise system. IDEA Lab Kids has seen significantly increased demand for after-school programming during the 2022–2023 school year following a busy summer of STEAM learning. Over 10 million students participate in after-school programs annually, and IDEA Lab Kids offers unique programming options to meet this demand at their franchise locations, as well as delivering their services at school locations.

Looking ahead to 2023, Lyricos Learning will continue to grow both its STEAM on Demand platform and its IDEA Lab Kids franchise system, and bring these unique education programs to many more children and teachers in the United States and Canada.

For more information on STEAM on Demand ®, visit https://steamondemand.org/.

About Lyricos Learning, LLC

Lyricos Learning, LLC is an EdTech company that designs, develops and implements state-of-the-art STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics)-based educational services and technology platforms.

Lyricos Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids, an award-winning after-school franchise system providing collaborative, engaging, diverse and ever-changing hands-on STEAM activities on a daily basis worldwide. Lyricos Learning is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards aligned, engaging and fun TK-6 STEAM hands-on lessons.