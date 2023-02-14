Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,080 in the last 365 days.

New Access PEI location offers enhanced services for Islanders

CANADA, February 14 - Access PEI Royalty Crossing will provide enhanced service for Islanders when it opens March 13, 2023. 

Islanders can anticipate the same access to current programs and services currently offered at Access PEI locations across the province such as appointments for Net Zero programs and motor vehicle registration. However, the new location on the public transit route makes service more accessible to all and the space has been designed to give people more personalized one-to-one service. Also, through a partnership with local service Skip the Waiting Room, Islanders can choose to receive live updates on their mobile devices about their upcoming appointment, to give them more flexibility with their time. 

“The ways in which Islanders receive information, interact and communicate have changed and government services need to keep up with that change. Whether that means providing more services online or creating ways for people to connect with more programs and services in one visit, we will continue to adapt to support the needs of Islanders.”

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

New Access PEI location offers enhanced services for Islanders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.