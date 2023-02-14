New Access PEI location offers enhanced services for Islanders

CANADA, February 14 - Access PEI Royalty Crossing will provide enhanced service for Islanders when it opens March 13, 2023.

Islanders can anticipate the same access to current programs and services currently offered at Access PEI locations across the province such as appointments for Net Zero programs and motor vehicle registration. However, the new location on the public transit route makes service more accessible to all and the space has been designed to give people more personalized one-to-one service. Also, through a partnership with local service Skip the Waiting Room, Islanders can choose to receive live updates on their mobile devices about their upcoming appointment, to give them more flexibility with their time.

“The ways in which Islanders receive information, interact and communicate have changed and government services need to keep up with that change. Whether that means providing more services online or creating ways for people to connect with more programs and services in one visit, we will continue to adapt to support the needs of Islanders.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

