Ethics Training Release

Commission On Ethics and Lobbying in Government Launches
Inaugural Ethics Training For Lobbyists & Clients


Expanded Program Will Provide Comprehensive Overview Of Best Practices To Improve Compliance & Transparency

 

ALBANY, NY - The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG) has released its new online ethics training program, ‘Ethical Standards for Lobbyists and Clients’, which, for the first time in New York history, includes both registered lobbyists and their clients and is expected to educate some 13,000 individuals.


The Ethics Commission Reform Act of 2022, which created COELIG, mandated the creation of the expanded ethics training program and required that the curriculum cover a wide array of issues related to the state’s ethics, lobbying, and election laws.


The new program can be accessed on the Commission’s website here.


“Ensuring that everyone who seeks to influence state government is well versed in the rules and regulations that govern the lobbying process is critical to heightening compliance, and preventing errors and combatting fraud and abuse,” said COELIG Executive Director Sanford Berland. “I thank Acting Director of Lobbying Carol Quinn and all the Commission staff who worked so tirelessly to get this important program up and running on a very tight timeframe. We will be working to further expand and improve it based on user feedback.”


“Developing this understandable and comprehensive training program is one of the core responsibilities given to this Commission under the new law, and it is an important undertaking with significant implications,” said the Commission’s interim chair, Frederick A. Davie. “Once the program is fully up and running, every lobbyist and client who goes through it should well understand both the spirit and letter of the laws and rules that pertain to them, which will help both improve oversight and compliance and provide New Yorkers with the ethical government they deserve. I thank the Commission staff for their hard work in getting this program up and running.”

