Governor Newsom Statement on Announcement by Senator Feinstein 

Published: Feb 14, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following Senator Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) announcement that she will not run for reelection in 2024 but will continue to serve out her current term in office:



“Senator Feinstein has been a powerful champion for California and California values on the national stage for three decades – changing lives across our state and nation for the better while opening doors for generations of women leaders.



“A daughter of San Francisco, Senator Feinstein became the first woman to serve as mayor of the city after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. The tragic events of that day led to her lifetime crusade for common-sense gun control laws, including her role as author of a federal assault weapons ban. For the last 30 years, she has served her state with distinction as our senior U.S. Senator, blazing a trail for a new generation of female lawmakers.



“Throughout her career, Senator Feinstein has worked tirelessly across the aisle to advance tremendous progress on priorities that matter deeply to Americans. Her lifetime of service and leadership has made our country fairer, safer and stronger, and I am proud to call her a mentor and a friend. California and the nation owe Senator Feinstein a deep debt of gratitude.”



