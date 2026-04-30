Governor Newsom announces appointments 4.29.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Christopher “Chris” Given, of Sacramento has been appointed Director of the California Department of Technology. Given has been Deputy Secretary for Technology and Innovation at the California Government Operations Agency since 2025. He was the Direct File Product Lead at the Internal Revenue Service from 2024 to 2025. Given served as a Digital Services Expert at the United States Digital Service from 2016 to 2019 and 2020 to 2024. He was Senior Data Engineer at Skylight Digital from 2019 to 2020. Given earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Studies from Bard College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $224,880. Given is a Democrat.



Kate Folmar, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Communications and External Affairs at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Folmar has been the Chief of Strategic Communications at the California High-Speed Rail Authority since 2025. She was the Founder of Kate Folmar Communications from 2021 to 2025. Folmar was Deputy Secretary for External Affairs at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2019 to 2021. She was Communications Director and Deputy Communications Director for Everytown for Gun Safety from 2015 to 2019. Folmar was Communications Director at the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center from 2011 to 2014. She was Press Secretary for California Secretary of State Debra Bowen from 2007 to 2009. Folmar held multiple positions at the San Jose Mercury News from 2000 to 2007, including Statehouse Reporter and Local Editor. She held multiple positions at the Los Angeles Times from 1995 to 2000, including Staff Writer and Correspondent. Folmar is a board member of Opening Doors. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from Ohio University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $180,000. Folmar is a Democrat.

Rebecca Beland McNaught, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. McNaught has been the Senior Vice President of Communications and External Affairs at the Sacramento Kings since 2022. She was the Chief of Staff to the First Partner in the Governor’s Office from 2019 to 2022. McNaught was the Democratic Staff Counsel for the United States Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship from 2017 to 2018. She was a Counsel and Legislative Assistant to United States Senator Barbara Boxer from 2014 to 2017. McNaught was the Deputy Managing Editor for The Shriver Report from 2012 to 2014. She is a Member of the Board of the California Partners Project. McNaught earned a Juris Doctor degree from American University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Journalism from New York University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McNaught is a Democrat.



Elizabeth “Liz” Simons, of Atherton, has been appointed to the Early Childhood Policy Council. Simons has been Chair and Co-Founder of the Heising-Simons Foundation since 2007 and Founder of Stretch to Kindergarten since 2008. She was a Spanish bilingual and an English as a Second Language teacher from 1985 to 1991. Simons is Chair of the Board of The Marshall Project, Board Member of the Learning Policy Institute and Math for America, and Advisory Board Member of Smart Justice California. She earned a Master of Education degree from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Simons is a Democrat.