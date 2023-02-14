20th Annual MLTI Student Conference Call for Breakout Session Proposals

The Maine Department of Education is issuing a call for student and educator team breakout session proposals for any of the three events that are part of the 20th Annual MLTI Student Conference.

In-person Conference – University of Southern Maine (Portland) on May 12th

Virtual Conference on May 18th

In-person Conference – University of Maine (Orono) on May 25th

The MLTI Student Conference is a unique technology experience developed exclusively for students at MLTI schools in grades 6-9. Since MLTI’s beginning in 2001 this conference has been providing students with their own conference where they can engage in authentic, relevant, technology-rich, learning experiences that prepare them for a fulfilling future.

Conference Theme and Breakout Sessions

The MLTI team is excited to host three conferences this year, which provides more opportunities for presenters (both educators and students) to share the innovative work that is happening with the technology in Maine schools. If you are excited to share and showcase work at any of our in-person and virtual events, please consider submitting a proposal. We will be hosting some Q&A sessions and providing support if you are interested, but still unsure about submitting a proposal at this time. We are also happy to announce that we will be providing technology for presenting teams to bring back to their schools.

Other considerations:

Conference Theme: DiveRightIn The intent of the conference theme is to reflect the many interpretations of water as they relate to Maine students and their use of technology as well as how technology connects us in different environments and virtual spaces.

Possible Topics

Proposals are not limited to the conference theme and might include topics such as:

Device Requirements: Sessions should be “platform agnostic” and feature only free apps and tools that are accessible to all, and appropriate for 6th through 9th grade MLTI students. If you have concerns or questions about these requirements, please email doe-mlti2.0@maine.gov.

Session Design

Led by Educator with student(s) Student(s) with educator support Educational partner with educator and/or student support

Length of 60 minutes 90 minutes 120 minutes

Encourages participants to explore & create participate & share or engage & connect



Submit Proposals by completing this online form.

Important Dates

Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 – Session proposals due

Friday April 3rd, 2023 – Sessions posted

Friday, April 7th, 2023 – Student Conference Registration opens

Friday April 21st, 2023 – Student Conference Registration Closes

Friday May 5th, 2023 – Conference registrations finalized