20th Annual MLTI Student Conference Call for Breakout Session Proposals

The Maine Department of Education is issuing a call for student and educator team breakout session proposals for any of the three events that are part of the 20th Annual MLTI Student Conference.
- In-person Conference – University of Southern Maine (Portland) on May 12th
- Virtual Conference on May 18th
- In-person Conference – University of Maine (Orono) on May 25th
The MLTI Student Conference is a unique technology experience developed exclusively for students at MLTI schools in grades 6-9. Since MLTI’s beginning in 2001 this conference has been providing students with their own conference where they can engage in authentic, relevant, technology-rich, learning experiences that prepare them for a fulfilling future.
Conference Theme and Breakout Sessions
The MLTI team is excited to host three conferences this year, which provides more opportunities for presenters (both educators and students) to share the innovative work that is happening with the technology in Maine schools. If you are excited to share and showcase work at any of our in-person and virtual events, please consider submitting a proposal. We will be hosting some Q&A sessions and providing support if you are interested, but still unsure about submitting a proposal at this time. We are also happy to announce that we will be providing technology for presenting teams to bring back to their schools.
Other considerations:
Conference Theme: DiveRightIn The intent of the conference theme is to reflect the many interpretations of water as they relate to Maine students and their use of technology as well as how technology connects us in different environments and virtual spaces.
Possible Topics
Proposals are not limited to the conference theme and might include topics such as:
Device Requirements: Sessions should be “platform agnostic” and feature only free apps and tools that are accessible to all, and appropriate for 6th through 9th grade MLTI students. If you have concerns or questions about these requirements, please email doe-mlti2.0@maine.gov.
Session Design
- Led by
- Educator with student(s)
- Student(s) with educator support
- Educational partner with educator and/or student support
- Length of
- 60 minutes
- 90 minutes
- 120 minutes
- Encourages participants to
- explore & create
- participate & share
- or engage & connect
Submit Proposals by completing this online form.
Important Dates
- Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 – Session proposals due
- Friday April 3rd, 2023 – Sessions posted
- Friday, April 7th, 2023 – Student Conference Registration opens
- Friday April 21st, 2023 – Student Conference Registration Closes
- Friday May 5th, 2023 – Conference registrations finalized