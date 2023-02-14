National Awards go to National Commander of the American Legion Brett Reistad, Idaho State Chair, Abe Abrahamson

Brett Reistad, Former National Commander, American Legion. Logo, State Funeral for World War II Organization

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Board of State Funeral for World War II Veterans announces the recipients of their two top awards for 2022 shall go to Mr. Brett Reistad, the National Commander of the American Legion and Mr. Abe Abrahamson, a military veteran and Idaho Chairperson for the State Funeral for World War II organization.

Mr. Reistad will receive the Hershel "Woody" Williams Award, and Mr. Abrahamson will receive the Caisson Award. The Woody Williams Award goes annually to the National Board member or State Chairman who does the most to promote and expand the mission of State Funerals for World War II Veterans. The Caisson Award is presented to the national volunteer of the year who does the most to support the State Funeral for World War II Mission.

The awards will be presented at the Nations Capitol in Washington D.C., on February 28, 2023, by Texas Congressman, U.S. Naval Academy graduate, and fighter pilot Jake Ellzey. He represents the 6th Congressional District of Texas.

"When we started our organization six years ago, all we had of value was a dream to honor Veterans and the strong backing of the famous World War II Museum in New Orleans, "said Ron Ramseyer, a member of the National Board. "It is leaders like Reistad and Abrahamson who put their shoulders to the wheel of our organization and allowed great progress to be made, that culminated in the National Funeral for Hershel "Woody" Williams in Washington, D.C. last July 14, 2022.”

State Funeral for World War II Veterans was launched Labor Day of 2017. Its mission was to convince the President of the United States to use his authority to designate a State Funeral in Washington, DC, for the final Medal of Honor recipient from the Second World War. Today, the mission has advanced to try and achieve the same or greater honors for the last Medal of Honor recipients from the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Past winners of the Caisson award include: Randy Edwards in 2018, Don Loeslie in 2019, Carol Lalani and Barbara Skelton in 2020, and Dr. Nick Mueller, the co-founder of the National World War II Museum, in 2021.

The past recipients of the Woody Williams Award include Richard LaBrash in 2018, Beth and Charlie Sell in 2019, Ronald Ramseyer in 2020, and Randy Frank and Dr. Danny Reeves in 2021.

"Both of these men have the gift of perseverance," said State Funeral for World War II Veterans Co-Founder and National Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt.

"They both love the World War II Veteran and achieved results against long odds."

About State Funeral for World War II Veterans / State Funeral for War Veterans: The organization has changed its name to State Funeral for War Veterans. The new mission statement is as follows:

Our mission:

"To convince Congress to pass legislation to grant a State Funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipients from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, as a final salute to all the men and women who served."

For more information on how to join in this mission please visit www.warveteranssalute.org