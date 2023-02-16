Digital Transformation in Office Technology Focus of The Cannata Report’s February Issue
Digital Transformation in Office Technology Industry Focus of The Cannata Report's February 2023 Issue
Office Technology Dealers Provide Digital Transformation Offerings for Businesses in All SectorsHAMBURG , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Office technology industry dealers have digital transformation at the forefront of their offerings, with digital technology products and services designed to create new business processes and improved customer experiences. Office technology dealers incorporate digital transformation platforms into their managed services and managed IT platforms to provide innovative digital technologies to all businesses, regardless of industry, sector, or size.
The Cannata Report, the intelligence resource for office technology dealers, focuses on digital transformation in its February issue. It features in-depth content that examines how digital innovations allow office technology dealers to provide customers with data-driven insights, improved ROI, enhanced communications and collaboration, and improved customer experiences.
Providing a deep dive into how office technology dealers have prioritized digital transformation for their businesses and their customers' businesses, "The Many Sides of Digital Transformation" spotlights two leading office technology dealers—Marco Technologies and Impact Networking—and details how they have implemented digital transformation strategies for managed IT services and cloud access, data analysis and workflow, to robotic process automation and more. In addition, the article focuses on how digital transformation innovations are modernizing production print, an area that many office technology dealers are engaged in.
Other highlights of the digital transformation issue include the following:
"Leading with Digital Transformation" offers a strategic roadmap for office technology dealers to turn their business into a digital transformation managed service provider. Some dealers have made digital connections with customers a part of how they work. According to Brian Gertler, partner and senior vice president at LDI Connect, digital is the infrastructure of how their business works. LDI, one of the more advanced and sophisticated office technology dealers, has embraced digital connections for communications, data security, document management, managed IT, and more.
"Talking Digital Transformation with Konica Minolta and Its Dealers" provides a unique overview of how one leading office technology manufacturer provides its dealers with programs to accelerate digital transformation offerings for their customers. According to Laura Blackmer, president, dealer sales, Konica Minolta, approximately 40% of its dealers are actively engaged in digital transformation. “If you’re having a conversation with a customer about how they’re moving information around an organization, that’s digital transformation,” says Blackmer.
"Click Bait: Ready or Not, E-Commerce is Here" explores how e-commerce has become a necessity in the office technology industry B2B arena. Says Tawnya Stone, vice president of strategic technology, GreatAmerica Financial Services, “As consumers, especially because of the pandemic, we have gotten accustomed, and frankly, we now expect, to access the things we want online. That has translated to the B2B world, where people are starting to expect that same level of availability.”
A host of experts in the office technology industry and the document imaging channel are quoted in The Cannata Report's digital transformation issue, including its Advisory Board members: AJ Baggott of RJ Young, Deb Dellaposta of Doing Better Business, Jim George of Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises, Patrick Flesch of Gordon Flesch Company, Troy Olson of Les Olson Company, and Doug Pitassi of Pacific Office Automation. These accomplished business leaders offer their take on how digital transformation drives their businesses and the office technology industry in "Dealer Roundtable: Key Issues Affecting Office Technology Dealers."
Visit The Cannata Report at www.thecannatareport.com to learn about digital transformation in office technology.
The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry’s hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.
