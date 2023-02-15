LCR Promotes Dinesh Goel to Global Managing Director
LCR continues to grow and invest in its team. Along with three new hires and three other promotions, LCR has promoted Dinesh Goel to Global Managing Director.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinesh Goel, a vital member of the LCR Capital Partners' team for the past seven years, has been promoted to Global Managing Director. His promotion, the recent hires and other internal promotions demonstrate LCR's commitment to growth and the EB-5 industry.
Dinesh first joined LCR in May 2016 to build LCR's business in India. It is now the firm's biggest market and the region with the deepest client relationships that demonstrate what LCR can do to help families interested in achieving their full potential.
"Dinesh builds relationships with clients and partners that are based on trust, competence and delivery. He truly embodies LCR's core proposition of being a trusted partner. He has a deep understanding of investments, immigration and the steps families should take to preserve wealth while they build their legacy across multiple generations," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR.
Beyond building LCR's core business, Dinesh has been instrumental in creating new offerings and services in the past two years. He has developed and launched the International Investors Mortgage business. He has built partnerships with other financial companies in insurance and credit that support families looking to move overseas. He was also the first person to build and manage LCR's GCC business based in Dubai.
"Dinesh is a self-starter and a highly energetic executive," said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR. "He keeps an eye on the market, listens closely to his clients, and knows what his clients need often before they ask for it. He is always ready to set up the next meeting, talk to the next client and brainstorm new ways to advance the company. He can create an entire offering out of a single idea. He is a real partner to me and the firm."
In his new position, Dinesh will continue to support LCR's mission to grow globally and develop new offerings to serve our clients.
"We at LCR believe in family values, and the firm is as much a family to me. Having completed my graduate studies in the US, I know what it means to have access to opportunities there, and what our firm can do for our clients for whom the US is a part of the life plan. I enjoy being able to work with our clients and to continue building the firm," said Dinesh Goel.
LCR is committed to developing its team and has also promoted Ana Elisa Bezerra to Senior Director, Marketing, Tharine Ribeiro to Marketing Analyst, and Michael Wehrli to Advisor, LCR Wealth. All of these executives have taken on responsibilities beyond their core job descriptions, and LCR is happy to help them grow in their careers. They join the recent hiring of Mike Elmasry as Chief Commercial Officer, and Roberto Camarena as a VP in Mexico and Gokul Ahuja as a VP in India.
LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards. LCR also works with the Portuguese Golden Visa, which is based on government-approved investments. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in Miami, San Francisco, Mumbai, Delhi, São Paulo, Mexico City, Dubai, and Singapore.
