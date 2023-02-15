Verida, Inc. Copyright 2023

Verida, Inc. Receives Patent

VILLA RICA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verida, Inc. Receives Process/Technology Patent

Verida, Inc., formerly Southeastrans, an innovative non-emergency medical transportation management and call center services company announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent related to its Non-Emergency Transportation processes and technologies.

The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,403,722 B2 entitled, “Compliance system for reducing fraud in the provision of non-emergency medical transportation services.” The patent relates to monitoring the provision of non-emergency transportation services and more particularly to the use of smartphone applications and geocodes associated with the GPS location of the passenger and their respective appointments, for determining compliance of the provision of services with the respective requested services.

“Verida has always been a leader in innovation. This patent builds on this legacy and provides a needed tool to help remove fraud and waste from such a critical program” said Jim Degliumberto, COO of Verida. “The addition of this patent strengthens our position as an industry leader and highlights our commitment to innovation in advancing the delivery of transportation management services in healthcare.”

As the NEMT broker for State Agencies and Managed Care Organizations, Verida has a duty to serve as a good steward of the Medicaid and Medicare dollars allocated to the transportation programs we manage. Our technology, processes, and people assure that we do just that.

“For more than 22 years, we have been diligent in our efforts to continuously improve our people-focused processes and technology to advance the wellbeing of those individuals our work supports,” said Steve Adams, Verida’s Founder and CEO. “This patent fortifies our efforts to eradicate waste and do our part to make access to services equitable for everyone.”

About Verida

Verida, Inc. is in the business of connecting life to health through non-emergency transportation management and leading-edge call center services that assure access to social supports and care in an efficient and compassionate way. As a person-centered organization, we operate from a place of understanding there is a human being at the core of everything we do. For more than 22 years, we have never stopped learning about the individuals we serve and are diligent in our quest to continuously improve our processes and people-focused technology.

