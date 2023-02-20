Verida, Inc., Copyright 2023

Innovative non-emergency transport healthcare broker awarded for sophisticated financial and business insights and strategic decision-making using Sage Intacct

VILLA RICA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Verida, Inc. Wins Healthcare Customer Success Award from Sage

Innovative non-emergency medical transportation healthcare broker recognized for sophisticated financial and business insights and strategic decision-making using Sage Intacct

Verida, a leading healthcare broker for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) management company based in Villa Rica, Georgia, today announced that it has received the 2022 Healthcare Customer Success Award from Sage.

“The Customer Success Award from Sage represents the commitment our finance team–and our company–has made to optimize how we perform financial analysis and report data to our customers,” said Gary Kinard, Chief Financial Officer at Verida. “As we continue to grow across the country, we will continue to provide that accurate and trustworthy data, whether it's used in bidding for new contracts, making decisions on pricing, or calculating billing enabling us to better serve our customers and key stakeholders.”

In keeping with its vision of being the leader in transportation management through the integration of specialized information technologies, innovative business practices, and a consistent emphasis on quality and consumer satisfaction, the company leverages the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system to join technology and smart business practices.

“Verida’s innovative use of Sage Intacct exemplifies how healthcare organizations can lean into the power of modern financial software to become a trustworthy and dependable partner,” said Brian Bogie, Senior Director of the Healthcare Industry Vertical at Sage. “In reviewing candidates for our award, we were impressed with how Verida has embraced technology and leveraged it to fulfill their mission of delivering the highest levels of quality and satisfaction to their consumers and partners, while offering exceptional value, performance, and responsiveness to their contracting agencies.”

The 2022 Healthcare Customer Success Award recognizes one organization that has used the innovative functionality within Sage Intacct software to dramatically improve their business and financial operations.

About Verida, Inc.

Verida is a leading Healthcare broker for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Management that touches the lives of millions of Medicare and Medicaid members annually. Backed by over 20 years of NEMT broker experience, Verida specializes in the unique challenges of NEMT programs for state Medicaid and managed care organizations, providing comprehensive NEMT administrative services. This includes call center services; eligibility verification using proven gatekeeping processes; claims management; transportation provider credentialing and monitoring; utilization review; fraud, waste, and abuse mitigation; and quality management. From our focus on innovative strategies to meet our clients’ needs, to driving enhanced customer service within the communities that we serve, our team is dedicated to growing a better company every single day. To learn more, visit www.verida.com

###