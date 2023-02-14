Luxury Experience & Co Celebrated The Top Pro Bowl Players Athlete & Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience
Topgolf Las Vegas Set the Stage to Create The Top Player and Celebrity Experience During Pro Bowl Week Benefitting The Damar Hamlin Chasing M's FoundationLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co presented an exclusive gifting lounge in Las Vegas during the week that celebrities and athletes flocked to celebrate Pro Bowl Games Week. As the week brings in top celebrities and athletes, LE & Co crafted the ultimate interactive gifting experience.
Each year LE &CO chooses a foundation to support and donate a portion of funds to such as the Dan Marino Foundation and The V Foundation and we would like to announce that we will be supporting and donating to the Chasing M’s Foundation, founded by NFL Star Damar Hamlin. Proceeds will go to support Hamlin and his foundation. Our company's relationship and the work we do with NFL players are very important to us and it is only fitting that we take this year's events to honor and support Hamlin's work off the field.
Topgolf Las Vegas was the ideal venue for many famous guests such as Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill, Retired NFL Legend Marshall Lynch, Minnesota Vikings Kurt Cousins, Retired Detriot Lions Marvin Hall, Minnesota Vikings DePaola, and many more celebrities, athletes, and sports influencers.
LE&Co welcomed guests with amazing and luxurious gifts provided by Seven Oak Eyewear, Dax Hair Care, Revolver Sports, Strong Coffee Company, Vahdam Tea, Myrkl, Made Man, Eli Lunzer Productions, Andar, JUMBOMAX, GEL BLASTER, Get Dressed, BARYLYNN, The Perfect Jeans, VKTRY, Antigua Apparel, Topgolf, and many other athlete-driven brands.
“LE & Co was excited to partner with Topgolf Las Vegas to celebrate the Pro Bowl Games,” says LE & Co, Founder Melissa McAvoy. “We’re not just producing an event, we take pride in creating exclusive interactive experiences connecting brands and athletes each year to build ongoing relationships.”
About Topgolf Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 80+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come to play around, visit topgolf.com.
About Luxury Experience & Co Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in public relations, events, and business development, we lead and develop effective key brand and athlete relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness for our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our client's return on investment. Beyond working with brands and athletes, we work to support foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others. Be sure to follow @luxuryexperiencecollc on social media. For more information, please visit luxuryexperienceco.com.
