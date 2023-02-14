Pelosi Statement on Senator Dianne Feinstein

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after California Senator Dianne Feinstein announced that she will retire at the end of her term:

“Dianne Feinstein is a titan in the United States Senate, with a record that stands among the finest in history. For the past thirty years, California and our Country has been magnificently served by the leadership of Senator Feinstein: from our national security and personal safety, to the health of our people and our planet, to the strength of our Democracy.

“A top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Senator Feinstein is responsible for the Assault Weapons Ban, which stemmed the tide of mass shootings for ten years, and for the Violence Against Women Act, promoting safety in our communities. During her tenure as Chair of the powerful Intelligence Committee, she helped keep Americans safe and America strong while honoring our nation’s values.

“Throughout her entire career, Senator Feinstein has been a champion for the Golden State. She broke barriers as the first woman to serve as Mayor of San Francisco — and in a moment of horror and heartbreak, she offered our City poised, courageous and hopeful leadership. As the longest-serving Senator from California, she has brought home billions of dollars in appropriations while working to protect our state’s environment and natural wonders.

“Senator Feinstein has not only accomplished a great deal, but is determined to do even more in the last two years of her term. All Americans continue to be blessed by her committed leadership! Paul and I send congratulations to Dianne for all that she has achieved — and best wishes for much success for her and her family in the future.”