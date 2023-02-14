Submit Release
EU provides reflective elements to Ukrainians to keep them safe during blackouts

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine, together with its partners, Ukrainian railway company ‘Ukrzaliznytsya’ and the German Development Agency (GIZ), has launched a campaign to improve the safety of Ukrainians during temporary blackouts, caused by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. 

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have received reflective vests, ribbons, handkerchiefs and other materials to make them visible on the unlit streets of affected cities and villages. Wearing reflective elements will help to reduce the risks of injuries and pedestrian accidents. 

Ukrainian protection dogs from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who save people’s lives every day, have also joined the campaign, with the EU providing them with special reflective elements.

