2023 Agriculture Awareness Summit Examines Public Perceptions of Industry

CANADA, February 14 - Released on February 14, 2023

Agriculture communicators and leaders are coming together in Saskatoon for the 2023 Agriculture Awareness Summit to explore how the industry is adapting to changes in public perception and connecting with consumers.

The summit, which takes place February 14 and 15, comes a decade after the ministry's inaugural Agriculture Awareness Summit in 2013. This year's event, funded by the federal, provincial and territorial governments through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) and co-hosted by Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, will examine the progress made over the past 10 years and how consumer trends continue to drive public trust considerations regarding agriculture.

"Canada's producers and processors are world leaders in growing nutritious food sustainably," said Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "As more people seek to better understand where their food comes from, this summit will help producers connect with consumers and showcase our outstanding agriculture industry."

"Agriculture is a rapidly evolving industry that impacts everyone," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "As technologies change and consumers become more interested in food production, it's increasingly important that we help inform the public on what we do, how we do it sustainably, and why."

Canada's Ag Day is also celebrated on February 15, a national day to share about the industry and help people learn where their food comes from.

"Canadians are becoming more removed from primary agriculture," Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director and local farmer Clinton Monchuk said. "These past 10 years have shown that consumers want to engage with farmers and ranchers about how food is grown. We are continuing to create those opportunities."

Building public trust is a strategic priority for the Ministry of Agriculture. This event brings industry together so that efforts related to public trust and connecting with consumers can be more focused and unified. The summit features speakers from a variety of backgrounds to discuss topics such as communications, consumer trends, dealing with unexpected change and how to use social media effectively.

The summit is supported through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP), a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories, including a $388 million investment in strategic initiatives for Saskatchewan agriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie Shanks

Agriculture

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5155

Email: jamie.shanks2@gov.sk.ca

Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Phone: 1-866-345-7972

Email: aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca