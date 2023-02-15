Nobility RCM expands presence in Texas, establishes leadership roles in divisions nationwide

Nobility RCM establishes a new division in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas and adds to its leadership team. The company’s global workforce now exceeds 700.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobility RCM, the leader in medical billing and revenue cycle management solutions, has established a new operating division in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas. This division extends Nobility’s footprint in the state, where the company has operated a division in the McAllen metro area of southern Texas since 2019.

To support its geographical expansion, Nobility has added new members to its corporate management team and formally named division managers for each of its operating locations. To date, Nobility’s team has grown to include more than 700 team members.

Matthew Marsh has joined Nobility as chief technology officer. Marsh is responsible for driving the company’s information security and technology strategy; setting information security standards and protocols to support HIPAA compliance and other regulatory requirements; and managing the company’s entire technology infrastructure. In addition to his role with Nobility, Marsh has been CTO at Paktronix Systems LLC since 1993 and founded NEbraskaCERT, an entity dedicated to advancing education and assistance regarding information security to the state of Nebraska and surrounding regions. He has also acquired an extensive list of certifications related to his expertise in information security, including the National Security Agency’s Information Security (INFOSEC) Assessment and Evaluation Methodology, and is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Auditor and Manager. Marsh earned a Bachelor of Art in Experimental Physics from Oberlin College and received his Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

Jenna Field has been named Nobility’s national human resources manager, responsible for overseeing hiring, compensation and benefits, and related employee programs for the company’s U.S. operations. A native of Washington, Field previously served as the human resources manager for Elevate Billing Solutions, which is now part of the Nobility family of companies. Field earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with specialization in Human Resources Management from Central Washington University.

Kate Seirer has been selected to serve as Nobility’s accounting manager. Seirer is a proven accounting professional with extensive financial management experience. Before her tenure at Nobility, she managed the financial and accounting processes for numerous Arizona and Ohio-based organizations, including PumpMan and Sierra Winds. Seirer earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.

Nobility’s division managers, from west coast to east, are Sunnie Smith, Washington; Carrie Williams, Nebraska; Fabiola Monjaraz, South Texas; Bob Alpert, Michigan; Annie Hanzel, Ohio; Sherry MacDonald, Tennessee; and Kimberly Monroe, Florida.

“Nobility is on an accelerated growth trajectory, and it’s exciting to be at the forefront of revenue cycle management innovation for healthcare organizations across the U.S.,” said Dr. Michael Fossum, CEO, Nobility RCM. “We’ve hand-picked an exceptional leadership team committed to our values of Performance, Transparency and Communication who will consistently deliver results-driven billing solutions and focus on exceeding the requirements to maintain Gold Standard status with MGMA and other healthcare benchmarking organizations.”

Nobility has established itself as a leading RCM and billing solutions provider by employing key performance indicators to deliver significant value to a growing national clientele. Using a laser-focused approach that emphasizes outcomes above all else, Nobility provides evidence of performance in sustainable ways, one of the many ways the company differentiates itself from other RCM providers.

About Nobility RCM

Nobility RCM is a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company that offers leading-edge revenue cycle management solutions to medium to large healthcare organizations. Nobility RCM presents a unique value proposition by providing working capital to its clients alongside advanced RCM and back office services. Founded in 2014, Nobility RCM has more than 10 U.S. operating sites, with divisions spanning from Washington to Florida. Widely recognized for pioneering the Nobility Pre-Funding solution, a guaranteed revenue model for healthcare providers, the company delivers exceptional outcomes centered on performance, transparency, and communication. Learn more at www.nobilityrcm.com.