Nobility RCM opens research and development unit on HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn campus

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale-based Nobility RCM, an industry leader in medical billing and revenue cycle management solutions, has opened a new research and development site minutes away from its global headquarters at 7465 E. Osborn Road. The research and development facility, located in the HonorHealth building at 3501 N. Scottsdale Road, will study and implement methods to optimize economic efficiencies for healthcare organizations of every size and specialty. The site’s management team will identify ways to integrate complementary business verticals with technology; improve outcomes for clients; and maintain alignment with Nobility’s values of Performance, Transparency and Communication. Particular attention will be given to the development of RCM platforms for physician-owned labs; revenue management solutions that leverage automation to serve the needs of smaller medical and dental practices; clinical documentation advancements; and other services requested by Nobility clients.

This extension of Nobility’s corporate footprint in Scottsdale signals a new era for the company, which was founded in 2014 with only 11 employees. Today, Nobility has more than 10 U.S. operating divisions, from Washington to Florida, two wholly owned off-shore subsidiaries, and a growing workforce of nearly 500 team members. After establishing itself as an innovator by pioneering Nobility Pre-Funding, a guaranteed revenue model for healthcare providers, the company is uniquely poised to create additional proprietary and results-driven solutions that will be offered exclusively to its clients.

“We have the right team in place, and this is the right time in our growth cycle to engage in specific, in-depth research and development initiatives,” said Dr. Michael Fossum, CEO. “We are obsessed with performance and continuous improvement, and our R&D activities will be central to managing the financial aspects of a constantly evolving healthcare landscape for our clients while continuing to exceed their expectations.”

Nobility’s corporate headquarters and its research and development facility consume approximately 4000 square feet of office space near HonorHealth’s Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. The Scottsdale Road location is currently one-third occupied with ample space for growth, providing the necessary infrastructure to accommodate Nobility’s continued expansion.

