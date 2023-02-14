Luxury Experience & Co Kicked Off The Ultimate Athlete & Celebrity Gifting Lounge Benefitting The Chasing M's Foundation
“LE & Co was excited to partner with Topgolf Glendale to celebrate the Super Bowl coming to Glendale, Az,” says LE & Co, Founder Melissa McAvoy.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co presented an exclusive gifting lounge in Glendale, AZ during the week that celebrities and athletes flocked to celebrate the big game at Topgolf Glendale. As the Super Bowl brings in top celebrities and athletes, LE & Co crafted the ultimate interactive gifting experience.
Each year LE &CO chooses a foundation to support and donate a portion of funds to such as the Dan Marino Foundation and The V Foundation and we would like to announce that we will be supporting and donating to the Chasing M’s Foundation, founded by NFL Star Damar Hamlin. Proceeds will go to support Hamlin and his foundation. Our company's relationship and the work we do with NFL players are very important to us and it is only fitting that we take this year's events to honor and support Hamlin's work off the field.
Topgolf Glendale was the ideal venue for many famous guests such as Netflix “Ozark” star Eric Ladin, “ Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, Seattle Seahawks Laquon Treadwell, Arizona Cardinals Marquis Haynes, Cleveland browns Tae Davis, Chicago Bears Equanimeous St. Brown, Tampa bay Buccaneers Cam Gill, Dallas Cowboys Will Grier, Detroit Lions Jamaal Williams, Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown, and many more celebrities, athletes, and sports influencers.
LE&Co welcomed guests with amazing and luxurious gifts provided by Estate X, Apollo Neuro, Goorin Bros, Seven Oak Eyewear, Dax Hair Care, Revolver Sports, Vahdam Tea, Strong Coffee Company, Myrkl, Made Man, SAXX, Eli Lunzer Productions, Robin Golf, Andar, JUMBOMAX, GEL BLASTER, ADEPTUS Financial, Get Dressed, BARYLYNN, The Perfect Jeans, VKTRY, Antigua Apparel, The Hydration Spa, The Tox Scottsdale, Jack Grace USA, Topgolf, Grandstand Sports & Memorabilia Inc. and many other athlete-driven brands.
“LE & Co was excited to partner with Topgolf Glendale to celebrate the Super Bowl coming to Glendale, Az,” says LE & Co, Founder Melissa McAvoy. “We’re not just producing an event, we take pride in creating exclusive interactive experiences connecting brands and athletes each year to build ongoing relationships. ”
About Topgolf
Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 80+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come to play around, visit topgolf.com and @topgolf on Instagram.
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in public relations, events, and business development, we lead and develop effective key brand and athlete relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness for our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our client's return on investment. Beyond working with brands and athletes, we work to support foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others. Be sure to follow @luxuryexperiencecollc on social media. For more information, please visit luxuryexperienceco.com and @luxuryexperiencecollc on Instagram.
