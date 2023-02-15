Midway Moving & Storage Delivers 2,000 Voting Machines for the 2023 Chicago Municipal Election

Midway Moving and Storage has been selected by the Chicago Board of Elections to deliver voting machines for the 2023 Municipal Election. In addition to the Chicago Board of Elections, Midway has provided moving and storage services for numerous high-profile individuals and institutions, including the Chicago Cubs. Midway’s 500 moving professionals and their 200 trucks will make daily deliveries to ensure that all machines are in place for Election Day on Tuesday, February 28.

Midway will also transport ballots to the Chicago Board of Elections from each ward on Election Day.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midway Moving and Storage, the largest moving and storage company in Illinois, has been selected by the Chicago Board of Elections to deliver voting machines for the 2023 Municipal Election. Midway is tasked with transporting more than 2,000 voting machines to all of Chicago’s 50 wards. Voting machines are currently in place for early voting, but Midway’s 500 moving professionals and their 200 trucks will make daily deliveries to ensure that all machines are in place for Election Day on Tuesday, February 28. Midway will also be responsible for transporting ballots from each ward back to the Chicago Board of Elections when voting concludes.

“It is truly an honor to be selected to participate in such a high-profile project as the municipal elections, and to play such an important role in facilitating the democratic process in our community,” said Jerry Siegel, Midway’s president and CEO. “To have been entrusted with this great responsibility by the Chicago Board of Elections speaks to the quality of service that Midway has provided on a daily basis for the last 36 years .”

Midway Moving and Storage has been rated the #1 moving company in Chicago by building and facility managers and performs thousands of commercial and residential moves every year. In addition to the Chicago Board of Elections, Midway has provided moving and storage services for Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Housing Authority, Macy’s and Boeing, as well as a number of high-profile Chicagoans including Michael Jordan and Oprah Winfrey. Midway has also been the selected mover for the Chicago Cubs for more than a decade.

Midway shows its commitment to the community by donating a percentage of every move to local charities and by actively participating with charitable organizations such as the Glass Slipper Project, Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago Cubs Charities and Little City Foundation.

Midway Moving and Storage, Inc. is a full-service moving company located on the West Side of Chicago. Founded in 1987, Midway provided residential and commercial clients with local and long-distance relocation, storage and document destruction services. For more information, visit www.midwaymoving.com.