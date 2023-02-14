Enefty Technologies and MAP Esports Network Inc. Announce Partnership to Launch Global, US based Social Impact NFTs
Enefty Technologies & MAP Esports to boost Global Play, Learn & Earn, social impact goals with first-time use of NFTs for Fundraising and community engagement.
We are both thrilled to be working together to create a positive impact on communities across the United States and the World”FT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enefty Technologies and MAP Esports Network Inc. are excited to announce their partnership to boost their International and USA-wide Play, Learn & Earn social impact goals with a first-time use of NFTs for Fundraising and increasing community engagement.
— Giorgi Jashiashvili, Enefty Technologies’ CEO
Through this partnership, Enefty will help MAP to raise funds in a novel way. Additionally, MAP will increase connection with their community members and deepen their participation in positive impact programs that aim to bridge the digital divide: improving access to digital technology and career paths, empowering communities in a fun way.
With the help of Enefty, MAP Esports Network Inc. will provide high-value experiences to the donor community in a very innovative way. MAP will be issuing 3 series of Fundraising- NFTs that will give the business - and community donors access to high-value benefits like media airtime, real-life events, merchandise, digital media, etc; all through one single NFT that functions as a key to these experiences. Besides, the NFT’s are worth collecting, as they represent proprietary characters and stories on limited edition gaming and sports trading cards from its Power Players League™ and Controllors Metaverse™ property that will be released late this year.
"We are both thrilled to be working together to create a positive impact on communities internationally and across the United States," said Enefty Technologies’ CEO Giorgi Jashiashvili. Many people still have a wrong perception of NFTs caused by the speculative NFT hype some time ago.
However, the non-speculative and functional application of NFT technology, for example in marketing, is very powerful and engaging. “NFTs can help brands and fundraisers to strengthen their connection with communities, increase their participation and unlock new income streams. Enefty Technologies is all about the serious business application of NFT technology; we stay far away from the speculative realm”, added Giorgi.
"The blockchain and NFTs are here to stay, they are part of the future, toys, games, sports, fashion, hospitality, entertainment, finance, and industrial applications. MAP is very excited to partner with Enefty Technologies to integrate its technology into its business." Said Jacob R. Miles III, CEO, MAP Esports
Network Inc.
About MAP Esports Network Inc: www.mapesports.net, a media, entertainment and metaverse focused content company that creates life-enhancing digital experiences and programs for communities and businesses. Programs for mainstream and grassroots audiences include smart learning, events, podcasts, video, esports/robotics, gaming competitions, teams, NFTs, blockchain games, collectibles, and products, that support disadvantaged children, STEM and STEAM initiatives.
MAP Esports Network is the founder of the Global Digital Divide Initiative (GDDI) - Bridging the Digital Divide through fun digital experiences.
Press contact: Jacob III Miles, CEO - jmiles@mapesports.net
About Enefty Technologies: Enefty Technologies is a blockchain technology-based company that helps Fashion, Hospitality, Events, Visual Arts, and Fundraising to unlock new revenue streams by creating a deeper brand connection and engagement with their communities.
The company's platform enables all types of businesses and non-profit organizations to start innovating with blockchain technology in an easy way.
Press contact: Giorgi Jashaishvili, CEO - giorgi@enefty.app
