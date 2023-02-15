Proximity Learning Awarded Best of 2022 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence
Synchronous Instruction Solution Selected as Winner in Secondary Education CategoryAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proximity Learning, a virtual education company that specializes in offering live K-12 instructional solutions from certified teachers, is pleased to announce that their synchronous instruction solution has won in this year’s Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 in the Secondary Education category.
The awards reward the very best products in the education technology industry from the last 12 months, selecting those that really help to aid education professionals, students and/or teachers. Proximity Learning’s synchronous instruction solution was judged based on its feature set, innovation, perceived value and ease of use, following which it was deemed to be a standout within the sector and selected as a winner.
The awards’ editorial team have said that “Each year, the Awards of Excellence grow to include a more diverse range of products and companies. With this being the case, judging and finding our winners becomes a tougher decision with each award. All of our judging is performed by industry experts, meaning those who have impressed and won the award should be truly proud of their achievement”.
“We’re honored to have won this award and be recognized as leaders in online instruction. Our live virtual education solution combined with our top-tier curriculum and highly trained and certified teachers, truly makes a difference in students’ lives” said Evan Erdberg, President of Proximity Learning. “We’re passionate about enabling equity and excellence in education for all through livestreamed instruction, and it is awards like this that give us the visibility to propel our mission forward.”
About Proximity Learning
Proximity Learning provides live virtual education strategically curated to keep students engaged and excelling across diverse subjects. We provide a hands-on and interactive journey through course curriculum that allows students to master content comprehension in a dynamic and flexible approach. Our certified teachers are extensively trained to adapt to student's needs and unique learning styles, ensuring high academic achievement. In business for more than 14 years, we are a long-term partner that delivers long-term results. Learn more at proxlearn.com
