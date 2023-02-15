Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,697 in the last 365 days.

Proximity Learning Awarded Best of 2022 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

Synchronous Instruction Solution Selected as Winner in Secondary Education Category

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proximity Learning, a virtual education company that specializes in offering live K-12 instructional solutions from certified teachers, is pleased to announce that their synchronous instruction solution has won in this year’s Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 in the Secondary Education category.

The awards reward the very best products in the education technology industry from the last 12 months, selecting those that really help to aid education professionals, students and/or teachers. Proximity Learning’s synchronous instruction solution was judged based on its feature set, innovation, perceived value and ease of use, following which it was deemed to be a standout within the sector and selected as a winner.

The awards’ editorial team have said that “Each year, the Awards of Excellence grow to include a more diverse range of products and companies. With this being the case, judging and finding our winners becomes a tougher decision with each award. All of our judging is performed by industry experts, meaning those who have impressed and won the award should be truly proud of their achievement”.

“We’re honored to have won this award and be recognized as leaders in online instruction. Our live virtual education solution combined with our top-tier curriculum and highly trained and certified teachers, truly makes a difference in students’ lives” said Evan Erdberg, President of Proximity Learning. “We’re passionate about enabling equity and excellence in education for all through livestreamed instruction, and it is awards like this that give us the visibility to propel our mission forward.”

To learn more about our synchronous instruction solutions and services, please click here.

About Proximity Learning
Proximity Learning provides live virtual education strategically curated to keep students engaged and excelling across diverse subjects. We provide a hands-on and interactive journey through course curriculum that allows students to master content comprehension in a dynamic and flexible approach. Our certified teachers are extensively trained to adapt to student's needs and unique learning styles, ensuring high academic achievement. In business for more than 14 years, we are a long-term partner that delivers long-term results. Learn more at proxlearn.com

Chelsea Penney
Proximity Learning Inc.
+1 281-961-4230
cpenney@proxlearn.com

You just read:

Proximity Learning Awarded Best of 2022 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.