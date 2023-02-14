Herman Jones LLP Is Investigating Claims for Customers of Trans Union LLC

Herman Jones LLP Is Investigating Claims for Trans Union Customers Who May Have Been Harmed by the Data Breach Revealed on November 7, 2022

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 28, 2022, a class action lawsuit was commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, styled Bryant v. Trans Union LLC, No. 1:22-cv-06609, on behalf of Trans Union customers affected by the data breach revealed on November 7, 2022. The lawsuit alleges that the aforementioned data breach resulted in the unauthorized access and exfiltration of the personal information of thousands of Trans Union customers, including, but not limited to, names, addresses, full Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and complete driver’s license information. The Complaint further contends that the data breach resulted in injury and damages in the form of identity theft, out-of-pocket expenses and the value of the time reasonably expended to remedy or mitigate the effects of the unauthorized access, exfiltration and subsequent criminal misuse of Trans Union customers’ sensitive and highly personal information.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of individuals who may have been harmed by Trans Union’s actions.

IF YOU WERE A TRANS UNION CUSTOMER IN NOVEMBER 2022 AND BELIEVE THAT YOUR ACCOUNT WAS BREACHED, you may have standing to hold Trans Union responsible for the company’s possible bad acts. You may also be able to assist in reforming the company’s practices to prevent future wrongdoing.

