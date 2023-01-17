Herman Jones LLP Announces Filing a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nifty Gateway and Gemini Trust Company

Herman Jones LLP Files a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NFT Exchange Nifty Gateway, LLC and parent, Gemini Trust Company, LLC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herman Jones LLP, a nationally recognized high stakes litigation firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the purchasers of the Nifty securities offered and sold by Nifty Gateway, LLC between March 14, 2021, and December 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Nifty Gateway investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, styled Hastings v. Nifty Gateway, LLC et al., Case No. 1:22-cv-10517, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Defendants throughout the Class Period knew and/or recklessly disregarded and failed to disclose that they allowed Nifty Gateway users to trade digital assets, “Nifties,” that should have been registered as securities with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under Sections 5 and 12(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933. The lawsuit further alleges State violations of the New York Deceptive Practices Act and claims of Unjust Enrichment in relation to the offer and sale of unregistered securities called “Nifties.”

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 15, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact attorney John Herman of Herman Jones LLP at 404-504-6500 or via email at jherman@hermanjones.com.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recover is not dependent upon serving as a lead Plaintiff.

About Herman Jones LLP:

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is a nationally recognized high stakes litigation law firm with offices in Atlanta, Newark and Seattle. Herman Jones LLP represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, in addition to antitrust, intellectual property, consumer class actions and venture fund transactional work. Herman Jones LLP regularly assists clients in recovering losses resulting from violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.hermanjones.com.

