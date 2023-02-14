Submit Release
MDE Statement on Harding H.S. Death (2/10/2023)

We are deeply saddened with news of the death of a student at Harding High School in Saint Paul. Our thoughts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of the victim. We are also keeping fellow students and the educators and staff in the Harding community in our hearts.

Schools should be safe places for all to learn, teach and grow. Violence of any kind has no place in our communities, much less in our schools.

We join in solidarity with the Harding and Saint Paul Public Schools communities and offer our full support as they deal with this tragedy.

