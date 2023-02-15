Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Announces Strategic Partnership with Vizient/Sg2 and ShareMD Connect
Industry-Leading Data Insights, Physician Engagement and Consumer Activation
We spark near-term growth and quick, strategic wins by unlocking latent capacity, improving access, engaging physicians and their teams, increasing patient loyalty and attracting new patients.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies announces a partnership with Vizient, Inc., Sg2 and ShareMD Connect for a new Rapid Impact Strategic Growth Solution offered through Sg2, a Vizient company. The agreements will give Vizient/Sg2 member providers the ability to increase capacity and access to intake channels, and reach their strategic growth potential by increasing convenience, high quality options, and value to consumers needing healthcare services.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
“The partner organizations deliver industry-leading value through our expertise in data insights, physician engagement and consumer activation strategies,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “Working together, we spark near-term growth and quick, strategic wins by unlocking latent capacity, improving access, engaging physicians and their teams, increasing patient loyalty and attracting new patients.”
The Rapid Impact Strategic Growth Solution enables healthcare organizations to:
- Identify and prioritize near-term growth opportunities in their markets
- Secure operational agility for rapid growth readiness through optimized access, capacity and throughput
- Optimize the integrity of physician referral networks through robust physician liaison outreach programs
- Deploy prioritized direct-to-consumer acquisition and navigation strategies
- Coordinate direct-to-consumer and physician growth levers
“Using an integrated 360-degree lens, we clearly map and execute near-term strategic service line growth strategies by combining consumer demand insights and journey mapping, access and capacity improvement, effective physician alignment, robust physician liaison outreach, and consumer activation,” said Thomas Tiller, II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies.
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies delivers strategic growth and measurable results to health systems, hospitals, population health, and provider organizations. . Our team assesses, designs and executes high-performance, rapid-impact programs that improve access and capacity, drive strategic revenue and market share growth, optimize network referrals, and increase physician retention for hundreds of healthcare organizations nationwide. Learn more at https://www.tillerhewitt.com/.
About ShareMD Connect
ShareMD Connect drives rapid impact growth by finding, engaging, and converting qualified, high-lifetime value consumers into your health system. Our mission is to improve the quality of healthcare for everyone by enabling faster service and specialized, human-centric support for more people, not just to the most privileged. Learn more at connect.sharemd.com.
About Sg2
Sg2, a Vizient company, is the health care industry’s premier authority on health care trends, insights, and market analytics. Our analytics and expertise help hospitals and health systems achieve sustainable growth and ensure ongoing market relevance through the development of an effective System of CARE. Learn more at www.sg2.com
About Vizient, Inc.
Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 60% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 25% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient's solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.
