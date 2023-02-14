Pelosi Statement on Five Years Since Parkland Shooting

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement to mark five years since the shooting in Parkland, Florida:

“Five years ago, the Parkland community was shattered by the brutal massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Americans continue to pray for the seventeen beautiful souls stolen by this senseless shooting, as well as the families and the brave survivors left forever scarred. As we mark this horrific day, our hearts are with the victims, survivors and the entire Michigan State community after the deadly rampage on their campus last night.

“Out of their pain, Parkland families and survivors found purpose and drew strength: Marching for Our Lives so that no more communities would endure the horrors of gun violence. One survivor who has marched for lives is now honoring the Congress with his presence as the youngest Member of Congress: Representative Maxwell Frost. Moved by their pleas for action, Democrats have fought to end gun crime – including with President Biden’s new gun safety law last year.

“However, more must be done to protect our children. Republicans must join us in enacting universal background checks and reinstating the Assault Weapons Ban – both of which House Democrats were proud to lead in passing last Congress. Making this life-saving legislation law is imperative to building a safer future for all of our precious children.”