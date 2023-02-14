Execs From IFPA, BrightFarms, Soli Organic, Local Bounti Join Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas 2023 Keynote Panel
“The Ever-Changing Business Model of Controlled Environment Agriculture Farming” Joins Headliner Keynote Line-up on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11 AM
Our panel of CEA industry leaders will offer predictions on where the business model is headed in the future.””LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indoor Ag-Con is excited to announce the latest addition to its headliner keynote schedule for the upcoming February 27-28, 2023 edition at Caesars Forum Las Vegas. Titled “The Ever-Changing Business Model of Controlled Environment Agriculture Farming,” this keynote panel will be moderated by Vonnie Estes, Vice President of Technology, International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), and will feature Steve Platt, CEO, BrightFarms; Matt Ryan, CEO, Soli Organic; and Dave Vosburg, CIO, Local Bounti. The keynote is scheduled for Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11 am PST.
— Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con
“From greenhouse growing operations and indoor vertical farms to heavy labor and automation, it seems like the CEA industry has an identity crisis. The business model is often in flux between being a produce provider or a technology provider,” says Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “Our panel of CEA industry leaders will explore the reasons for this shift and offer predictions on where the business model is headed in the future.”
This panel joins the Indoor Ag-Con 2023 CEO headliner keynote line-up, which also includes the opening morning kick-off session with Arama Kukutai, CEO, Plenty and the day two morning keynote from Dave Chen, CEO, Equilibrium, as well as full roster of panels, debates and fireside chats.
Keynote panel participants include:
VONNIE ESTES, VICE PRESIDENT OF TECHNOLOGY, IFPA
Vonnie’s role as VP of Technology at the IFPA is to bring technology to the produce industry across the supply chain, working with both technology companies and the industry to identify and solve pressing needs. Her career has been driven by a passion for agriculture, technology and sustainability. She has held leadership positions at prominent companies including DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta along with start-ups including DNAP, Emergent Genetics, and Caribou Biosciences to identify revolutionary science and bring products to market. Vonnie is a sought-after voice, speaking and publishing frequently.
STEVE PLATT, CEO, BRIGHTFARMS
Steve Platt is CEO of the mission-driven indoor farming leader BrightFarms, and a veteran CPG executive with a proven record of growing brands. Under Steve’s leadership, BrightFarms was acquired by lead investor Cox Enterprises in 2021, resulting in a clear roadmap for future growth and a positive exit for initial investors. His passion for BrightFarms' mission and products led him to the company, which grows pesticide-free leafy greens in its 6 high-tech facilities across the country. Before joining BrightFarms, he was CEO of Icelandic Provisions, where he led the company to become the fastest-growing brand in dairy yogurt. Previously, he was an Executive at Danone, spearheading brands like Dannon, Oikos, Danimals and YoCrunch.
MATT RYAN, CEO, SOLI ORGANIC
Matthew Ryan serves as chief executive officer (CEO) at Soli Organic. As CEO, his focus is on strengthening the company’s competitive advantages and achieving scaled topline growth. Prior to his role at Soli Organic, Ryan served as the chief marketing officer and chief strategy officer at Starbucks where he developed and executed marketing and strategy plans, managed the food and beverage portfolio and led all other marketing, product, brand, and consumer functions. As the head of brand management for The Walt Disney Company, he oversaw the company’s brand management, brand development, franchise management, customer data, and CRM.
DAVE VOSBURG, CIO, LOCAL BOUNTI
Dave Vosburg is Chief Innovation Officer of Local Bounti. With two decades of international financial, business development and technology experience, Dave has spent his life career founding, growing and scaling technology businesses that create social value. Previously he was CFO and Head of Emerging Technology at Sensei Ag, a market changing AgTech venture founded by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. For five years prior, Mr. Vosburg served as CFO and Head of Business Development of Crop One Holdings, a vertical farming company based outside of Boston, MA. He is also Co-Founder of Conception Nurseries, a micro-propagation company based in Sacramento, CA.
2023 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE FEATURES NEW FORMATS, 70+ SPEAKERS
In addition to these headliner keynotes, the 2023 educational conference will also feature insightful panel sessions featured within three comprehensive educational tracks – grower; trends & innovation; and funding & guidance. Attendees can also look forward to new friendly debate formats and fireside chats, too.
EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR
2023 will welcome the largest number of exhibitors in the event’s 10-year history. From irrigation and LED lighting to environmental control systems, substrates, greenhouse equipment, energy solutions, business services and more, attendees will have the chance to see the latest introductions and innovations from vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture leaders in 174 booths.
CO-LOCATION WITH NATIONAL GROCERS ASSOCATION SHOW
Indoor Ag-Con will once again co-locate with the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, the leading trade show and conference for independent grocers, offering even more networking and business opportunities for attendees and exhibitors alike. The NGA Show and Indoor Ag-Con visitors will have the opportunity to explore both exhibit halls as part of the full conference pass offerings.
MORE NETWORKING
Exhibitors and attendees can enjoy complimentary luncheons on the show floor each day, a show floor cocktail reception, breakout sessions and other opportunities to reconnect with friends and meet new business partners.
QUICK FACTS:
WHEN: Monday, February 27 – Tuesday, February 28, 2023
WHERE: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89101
INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email suzanne@indoor.ag
ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLC
Indoor Ag-Con is the largest US trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture |controlled environment agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information: www.indoor.ag
