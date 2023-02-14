Job Announcement - Pro Se Staff Attorney

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS No. 23-02

Position: Pro Se Staff Attorney

Location: District of North Dakota

Closing Date: Open until filled

Starting Salary Range: $69,107 to $116,393

Pay set commensurate with experience and salary history.

Position is full time, subject to the availability of funds.

Estimated Starting Date: Negotiable

POSITION SUMMARY: The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Pro Se Staff Attorney. The position is located in the office of the Clerk of Court in the District of North Dakota. A Pro Se Staff Attorney provides legal advice and assistance to the court. General responsibilities involve substantive screening of all pro se prisoner petitions and motions, including state habeas corpus petitions and civil rights complaints; conducting legal research and analysis; and drafting appropriate opinions and orders for the court’s approval. The Pro Se Staff Attorney is appointed by the Chief Judge, supervised on a day-to-day basis by the Clerk of Court (or designee), and receives significant direction from judicial officers.

REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES:

• Performs initial procedural and substantive review of documents in order to determine proper course of action.

• Performs legal research and analysis and communicates results to judges orally and in writing. Reviews motions and prepares draft orders and reports, memoranda, or opinions regarding the request for relief. Reviews pleadings or briefs and records in order to draft proposed orders, memorandum, or opinions resolving cases on the merits.

• Presents cases and motions to judges and explains (orally and in writing) the proposed recommendation and any choices to be made.

• Provides procedural information to pro se litigants or counsel by responding to questions.

• Remains current with developments in the law of the circuit and the district court, as well as with evolving legislation. Updates legal personnel and judges on those developments.

• Develops specialized expertise in particular areas of the law, specifically federal habeas and civil rights litigation.

• Schedules and attends meetings.

QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must be a law school graduate from a law school of recognized standing, and have demonstrated one of the following accomplishments or proficiencies:

• Standing within the upper third of the law school class from a law school on the approved list of either the American Bar Association or the Association of American Law Schools;

• Experience on the editorial board of a law review of such a school;

• Graduation from such a school with an LLM degree; or

• Proficiency in legal studies that, in the opinion of the appointing authority, is the equivalent of one of the above. Some examples of criteria include, but are not limited to:

1. Publication of a noteworthy article in a law school student publication or other scholarly publication;

2. Special high-level honors for academic excellence in law school;

3. Winning of a moot court competition or membership on a moot court team that represents the law school in competition with other law schools; or

4. Summer experience as a law clerk to a state or local judge or law clerk experience on a continuing basis in a private firm while attending school.

The successful candidate must possess superior legal research and writing skills; demonstrate good judgment, poise, and high ethical standards; possess a positive attitude, excellent interpersonal and organizational skills; and have the ability to work independently and in a team environment. Skills and proficiency in the use of automated legal research systems, word processing, and email software is required. Applicants must possess proficient typing and personal computer skills. Excellent proofreading skills are required.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position does not carry the tenure rights of positions in the competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., annual leave, sick leave, holidays, life and health insurance, and retirement benefits) are applicable. The position is subject to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay. The successful applicant must submit to a criminal background check.

MISCELLANEOUS: The United States District Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer and has adopted an Employment Dispute Resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from the Office of the Clerk of Court.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Submit the following to NDD_Jobs@ndd.uscourts.gov. All documents should be in .pdf format.

1. cover letter specifying how you satisfy the qualifications listed above and why you are interested in working for the federal courts;

2. resume;

3. three (3) professional references; and

4. AO-78 Application for Judicial Branch Federal Employment:

http://www.uscourts.gov/forms/human-resources-forms/application-judicial-branch-federalemployment

All applications will be maintained in strict confidence with only the hiring authority having knowledge of the applicant’s identity.