Mext B2B Metaverse announces Smart City Day to explore the Smart City Trends and Innovations in 2023.
Mext organizes this livestream to bring together big players in the Smart City industry, and share on Smart City trends in 2023.
The Smart City livestream is awaited by a large community , and it is a pleasure for us to meet their needs and desires and to facilitate encounters in the Mext Metaverse. ”PARIS, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Smart City livestream events to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Smart City ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2023 for Smart City.
Smart city 2023 is a live stream day organized by Mext B2B Metaverse on February 22, 2023. The latest technologies such as IoT, wireless sensors, facial recognition, AI, Big data & data analytics help to improve the deployment and management of all types of infrastructures within the city in the way that maximizes the safety & welfare of the city when shifting them towards more sustainable economy. This livestream day will develop around the trends shaping the future of Smart City around: Smart Mobility management, Smart Public Safety, Smart Building, Smart utilities, and Smart sustainable solutions for energy conservation, water supply and waste around the latest Smart Home devices trends and, data and security technology.
This conference will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Smart City development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. The Smart City Livestream will deep dive from SMART CITY TECHNOLOGY TRENDS to SMART CITIES MARKET TRENDS
Among the speakers, meet technology leaders of the Smart City industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmextb2bmetaverse.
Mext is the metaverse platform to make it easy for B2B companies to enter and take advantage of the metaverse era. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform, powered by AI, to manage company’s ecosystem and offer to its customers and employees immersive and intelligent B2B experiences enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, learn, collaborate, exhibit & showcase products and digital twins, organize events, transact, achieve profitable deals, and learn from interactions.
[Event teaser] Smart City Day - Livestream February 22, 2022