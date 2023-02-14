Eric Byres Inducted into Industrial Cyber 2023 Hall of Fame
Industry veteran focused on increasing software supply chain visibility
My current obsession — bringing visibility to the software supply chain — is benefitting from all the great people who have stepped into this exciting field.”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a leading provider of software supply chain visibility for critical infrastructure, today announced that founder and CTO Eric Byres, P.Eng, ISA Fellow, has been inducted into media company Industrial Cyber’s 2023 Hall of Fame.
— Eric Byres, CTO aDolus Technology Inc.
This is the second year Industrial Cyber has conducted this reader-driven poll to nominate outstanding veterans in industrial cybersecurity. The 2022 honor went to Rob Lee, CEO of Dragos. The series features in-depth interviews exploring the recipients’ origins and future visions for the industry.
“Beyond the obvious personal honor, I’m excited about the growing profile of cybersecurity for critical industrial environments and the fact that a hall of fame even exists!'' says Byres. “In my early days getting Tofino launched, ours was a tiny community and practitioners were thin on the ground. Twenty years later, we’re seeing an explosion of interest and awareness in ICS cybersecurity. My current obsession — bringing visibility to the software supply chain — is benefitting from all the great people who have stepped into this exciting field.”
The interview with Byres appears here: https://industrialcyber.co/interview/hall-of-fame-cybersecurity-industry-veteran-eric-byres/.
About aDolus Technology Inc.
The aDolus FACT platform solves an urgent business need by providing continuous cybersecurity visibility and risk intelligence on software as it flows between vendor/OEMs, asset owners, and security service providers. Its AI-powered aggregation, correlation, and analytics engine secures the software supply chain. Tapping into 25 years of ICS experience, FACT provides actionable insights from the correlation of millions of software components across products, product lines, and vendors. Visit us at http://adolus.com
