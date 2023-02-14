Submit Release
Lottery Announces $13,262,513.53 Transfer to State

JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its January transfer to the state for $13,262,513.53, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $74,483,048.

“January was an exceptional month of sales for the Lottery,” stated Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt.  “Large jackpots for Mega Millions®, Powerball® and Mississippi Match 5 fueled sales during the month.”

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the first $80 million of net proceeds each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

###

Lottery Announces $13,262,513.53 Transfer to State

