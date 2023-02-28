Michael Patrick Partners Adds to Its Portfolio of Awarding-Winning Fundraising Campaigns
San Francisco design studio’s novel marketing communications strategies attract the Congregation of Holy Cross.
Our assignments exist within extremely competitive landscapes, so campaign themes, stories and visuals must evoke stop-and-think moments.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners, a nationally recognized design studio, announced today that it continues to be recruited by high-profile, education-based nonprofits to develop messaging and creative strategies for multiyear fundraising campaigns.
— Robert Maidens, co-creative director
Most recently, the Congregation of Holy Cross, with headquarters in Notre Dame, Indiana, selected the San Francisco firm to direct a renewed brand communications program to guide a major gift initiative.
To raise awareness, Michael Patrick Partners was asked to craft a messaging system to ensure the Congregation's brand purpose was made clear and to design the marketing touchpoints to promote the corresponding fundraising campaign. The emphasis was placed on presenting an engaging, market-leader image and personal stories from friends, priests and students .
As educators in the faith, the Congregation of Holy Cross sponsors a variety of institutions from parish schools to secondary and middle schools, from vocational and trade schools to colleges and universities. In the U.S., the list includes relationships with Holy Cross College, King’s College, Stonehill College, St. Edward’s University, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Portland.
Through the years, Michael Patrick Partners has been a creative asset for a number of private and independent educators to steward fundraising, admissions enrollment, and brand identity programs. Its robust portfolio includes assignments for institutions such as Santa Clara University, the University of Portland and Stanford University. It has also guided initiatives for prestigious boarding schools such as Shawnigan Lake School in British Columbia, Canada, and Stevenson School in Pebble Beach, California.
In the case of Santa Clara University, the school enlisted the help of Michael Patrick Partners to promote the need for a $1 billion campaign — the largest transformation of the Silicon Valley-based campus in its 168-year history. To garner attention, the studio produced multilayered digital and print-based communications that received accolades from national education-based and mainstream creative organizations. To date, close to $900 million has been raised toward the campaign goal.
And for the University of Portland, the studio guided the rollout of the school’s most lucrative fundraising undertaking to date, through which the monetary goal was exceeded, and the marketing tactics received myriad awards.
Then, as Michael Patrick Partners was completing an award-winning campaign for Linfield University, in McMinnville, Oregon, it was approached by the Congregation of Holy Cross to discuss its anticipated fundraising project.
Robert Maidens, studio co-creative director stated: “We look for clients with the confidence to stand out — from their peers — in a good way. Our assignments exist within extremely competitive landscapes, so campaign themes, stories and visuals must evoke stop-and-think moments. The Congregation asked for a compassionate, informative and highly visual approach — our writing and design teams achieved that goal.”
To distinguish the Congregation brand, designers, Keith Pacoma and Sam Burks, featured a creative direction that included emotive black-and-white studio portraiture and minimal use of copywriting — in other words, an abundance of white space. An emphasis was placed on “showing more and telling less. We wanted prospective donors to feel and see the need for the campaign without having to read a lot of copy. It was an emotional solution,” Pacoma explained.
Maidens added: “Along with the creative goal, the challenge was to communicate the campaign’s urgency — to explain why Congregation leadership believes the campaign is vital. Provide details on what the monetary outcome will fund. And create excitement within the donor universe to participate now.”
Michael Patrick Partners has received 500+ awards from the nation’s most sought-after creative organizations and possesses a body of work that spans banking to beer, education to energy, hard seltzer to health care and technology to transportation — startups to the Fortune 1000 and the Fortune 500.
About the Congregation of Holy Cross
The Congregation of Holy Cross is a community of Catholic apostolic priests and brothers called by Jesus Christ and founded by Blessed Basile Moreau, who patterned the religious community after the Holy Family. The brothers and priests of the Holy Cross pray and live in a common religious life, sharing the same history, vows and spirituality and drawing from Blessed Moreau’s trust in Divine Providence, confidence in the Cross as our only hope — Ave Crux Spes Unica — and zeal to make God known, loved and served. Visit holycrossusa.org to learn more.
