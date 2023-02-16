Michael Patrick Partners Stewards National Nonprofit’s Brand at the Local Level
San Francisco design studio’s novel marketing communications strategies are raising awareness of Rebuilding Together Peninsula successes.
I can’t say enough about the impact Michael Patrick Partners’ work has had on our brand awareness and all manner of things related to marketing our affiliate.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners, a nationally recognized design studio, announced today that it is celebrating an eight-year relationship in support of Rebuilding Together Peninsula, a San Francisco Bay Area affiliate of the Washington, D.C. parent organization. With more than 120 offices operating in 38 states and the District of Columbia, each affiliate works to preserve affordable homeownership and stabilize neighborhoods, empowering families to remain in their homes and communities.
Through the years, Michael Patrick Partners has worked in tandem with the Rebuilding Together Peninsula board to present a more relevant, differentiated local brand. An overarching goal has been to ensure that institutional messaging, developed at the national level, remains intact when promoting the local affiliate — and how key talking points must be applied to build brand value for both entities.
In each case when promoting the brand, the design studio’s emphasis is on presenting a creative strategy and novel campaign tactics that evoke an engaging, market-leader image and stories that make the Rebuilding Together Peninsula brand purpose clear.
The singular focus of all studio assignments produced for the local affiliate is centered on how the message must communicate an urgency for fundraising initiatives. With this in mind, Michael Patrick Partners has redesigned the Rebuilding Together Peninsula website to encourage and simplify the giving process, created marketing tactics to promote events, designed annual reports, produced seasonal giving appeals and transformed social media campaigns into strategic messaging tools.
Melissa Lukin, Executive Director, Rebuilding Together Peninsula, stated: “I can’t say enough about the impact Michael Patrick Partners’ work has had on our brand awareness and all manner of things related to marketing our affiliate. We’re so fortunate to be beneficiaries of their generosity and skill.”
One of the nonprofit’s fundraising tactics was launched during the COVID-19 upheaval when many nonprofits moved away from live events and entered the virtual world. Despite the challenges of social distancing, the Rebuilding Together Peninsula board made a bold move to initiate an annual golf tournament. With the support of the Michael Patrick Partners design team, the 2021 and 2022 events raised more than $500,000 in total. The studio made the suggestion to embark on an annual tournament based on its previous experiences directing numerous events for its corporate and education clients.
Dan O’Brien, studio co-founder, stated: “The Bay Area is an enormously competitive landscape for nonprofits — marketing budgets are lean. Our challenge is to devise touchpoints that stand out but don’t cost a fortune to produce and distribute. The goal is to create stop-and-think moments where the donor universe thinks only about Rebuilding Together Peninsula. Positive, compelling messages that move people to feel good about giving.”
Within the San Francisco Bay Area, Rebuilding Together Peninsula repairs homes and revitalizes communities through two core programs: National Rebuilding Day and Safe at Home. It, along with a devoted network of volunteers, ensures that all repair and revitalization projects address the critical health and safety needs of each household or community facility.
Michael Patrick Partners routinely offers its services at a reduced rate to organizations that focus on child and family advocacy. Throughout its four decades, the award-winning studio has provided marketing communications and brand management support to a number of high-profile nonprofits, including Easterseals Oregon, Minds Matter Bay Area and the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford. And along with stewarding client-sponsored events, the studio has also hosted its own functions that have raised in excess of $100,000 to benefit nonprofit initiatives.
Michael Patrick Partners has received 500+ awards from the nation’s most sought-after creative organizations and possesses a body of work that spans banking to beer, education to energy, hard seltzer to health care and technology to transportation — startups to the Fortune 1000 and the Fortune 500.
About Rebuilding Together
Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Visit rebuildingtogetherpeninsula.org to learn more.
