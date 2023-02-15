New Chair, Kathie Julian, Joins C12 in Greater Phoenix

C12 Greater Phoenix C12 Forums in Phoenix

C12, the nation’s largest network of Christian CEO peer advisory groups, has named Kathie Julian a market leader of C12 in the Phoenix metropolitan area.



PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C12, the nation’s largest network of Christian CEO peer advisory groups, has named Kathie Julian a market leader of C12 in Greater Phoenix. Ms. Julian is a mission-driven leader with success as an executive at the Dial Corporation, Farmers Insurance, WorkBoard and other large companies; as an advisor to entrepreneurs driving critical outcomes, business transformations, and cultural change through C3, Ferrazzi Greenlight, MAP, and other consultancies; and as CEO/owner of a furniture manufacturing and retail business based in Phoenix with stores throughout the southwest.

“We are thrilled to bring Kathie into our CEO Business Forums,” said Mike Stanley, Principal Chair for C12 Greater Phoenix. “Our current forums are full, but we are seeing high demand and anticipate that Kathie's arrival will unleash significant growth. Her experience guiding business owners through dynamic market cycles, her vision for change management, and her heart of servant leadership will serve the Phoenix business community for years to come.”

As a strategic consultant and executive coach, Kathie brings deep expertise in developing future-focused organizations and aligning leaders to execute on aspirational goals and strategies that deliver the change management necessary for true market disruption. In the past few years, Kathie led strategy execution for high-growth enterprise clients across consumer, financial, technology, and pharmaceutical verticals: Each client developed transformational strategies, achieved 100% leadership alignment within 90 days, implemented strategy execution software to increase transparency and alignment, which insured continuous improvement and superior results. As a trusted advisor and coach, Kathie has proven success building and scaling organizations with high achievers that outpace their industries.

Her education includes a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California; an MBA in Strategic Management and International Business from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland; and Professional Coach Certification with the International Coaching Federation.

“I cannot wait to grow new forums in the southeast Valley and downtown Phoenix,” said Ms. Julian. “This calling is a chance to help shape the next generation of leaders, give back to the Phoenix business community, and drive C12’s approach of Business as a Ministry.”

Each month, C12 gathers thousands of Christian CEOs and business owners in Business Forums across the globe. These leaders help each other make better decisions, avoid costly mistakes, create solid plans for growth, and thrive in their calling to create an impact beyond the bottom line. Unlike business Bible studies or Christian business networking groups, C12 is an architected environment for business, life and leadership transformation—focused on revenue generation, operations management, financial management, organizational development, and ministry in and through the business.

To learn more about C12 Business Forums in Greater Phoenix, please contact Kathie Julian directly at kathie.julian@c12forums.com

About C12 Greater Phoenix

C12 Greater Phoenix is a growing territory of C12, the nation’s largest network of Christian CEO peer advisory groups comprising more than 3,000 members from diverse industries, company sizes, and structures. These groups of faith-driven, results-minded CEOs and executives meet monthly to encourage and challenge one another to make better decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and create solid plans for business growth, all while striving to create eternal impact far beyond the bottom line. To learn more, visit joinc12.com

