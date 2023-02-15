OneAir launches the public Beta of its first-of-its-kind flight deal subscription service and booking platform

OneAir helps travelers find incredibly cheap flight deals and book discounted airfares around the world

The new email subscription service sends out instant cheap flight deal alerts that can save users up to 90% on every Economy, Business and First Class flight.

OneAir’s mission is to make air travel affordable, accessible and deliver a stress-free booking experience for our members by turning their travel dreams into a reality without breaking the bank.” — Rahul Ramadoss

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneAir , the cheap flight deal subscription service and search engine that is re-inventing the flight booking experience for all, announced the public Beta launch of its discount flight deal booking platform today. OneAir is designed specifically to address the ever-changing needs of today's travelers. Our members get exclusive insider access to an extensive selection of airfare deals and options to the world's top destinations, departing from their selected home airport, all displayed in a sleek and intuitive interface.Whether you’re trying to see different parts of the world for leisure, business, or family visits, many rely on air travel to get where you want to go. For far too long, the process of finding and booking flights has been time consuming and complex. Anyone who has ever attempted to book a flight would have experienced the agony of spending countless hours to find good fares by navigating through dozens of deals and booking websites, only to be disappointed that there's no availability or the prices have gone up at the time of booking.“We knew we could do better, which is why we created OneAir. OneAir makes international travel easier and super affordable through big-data analysis and proprietary algorithms,” said OneAir co-founder and CEO, Rahul Ramadoss. "With the OneAir app, members can search, and book deeply discounted airfares based on real-time airline pricing and availability. There is zero discrepancy between the flight search results and final pricing."Exclusive members-only fares:OneAir’s ultra low-cost membership provides members exclusive access to a vast array of pre-negotiated private and corporate discounted fares that are unavailable to the public. OneAir has direct contracts with multiple airline consolidators, wholesalers, and travel suppliers which allows us to provide unmatched savings to our members. OneAir members save an average of $500 on each international economy flight and up to $2,000 on each international business class flight.Travel the world for less:Members can now discover the world in a whole new way with OneAir’s “Explore the World” feature. Members can simply set their budget and preferences, and OneAir handles the rest. With just a tap, members will have instant access to all OneAir active deals to top destinations globally based on their budget.To celebrate their launch, OneAir is offering a limited time promotion. Sign up today and get 3 free months of Premium or Elite membership. No credit card required. No strings attached.Interested users can sign up at https://www.oneair.ai/ and find out how much money they can save today!About OneAir:OneAir is a San Francisco, Bay Area travel technology company that is transforming the flight booking experience for all travelers with its innovative flight deal storefront and subscription service, setting a new industry standard. Designed for both personal and business use, OneAir tailors its solutions to make air travel affordable, accessible and provide a stress-free booking experience. The new platform accurately presents a diverse range of airline deals and choices in a sleek and intuitive interface, together with unmatched value and ultra low-cost membership. OneAir members get insider access to pre-negotiated private and corporate discounted airfares to top destinations globally, that are below market or airline rates.The OneAir app is now available for iPhone, Android or Web (desktop & all mobile platforms) at https://www.oneair.ai/

Discover the world in a whole new way!