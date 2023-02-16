FieldTurf Landscape Offers High-Quality, Low-Maintenance Turf for Back Yard & Front Yard

High-quality and low-maintenance turf makes backyard and front yard life easier and much more enjoyable.

CALHOUN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company representatives at FieldTurf Landscape announced today that it offers high-quality and low-maintenance turf for the backyard and front yard.

Some homeowners say it’s like apples and oranges. The tremendous popularity and consumer feedback about artificial turf are testimonials. High-quality artificial turf is NOT “fake grass.”

FieldTurf Landscape, is an innovative and respected company that has manufactured and delivered more than a million square feet of high-quality, crafted-in-America artificial turf in more than 40,000 residential and commercial installations across the country.

The innovative and efficient artificial turf product is its uniqueness. “The key differences are the exclusive and patented FieldTurf techniques and processes,” explains FieldTurf spokesperson Brad Timsit.

“Fake grass, sometimes called landscape grass, usually made from long strains of nylon, is coarse and scratchy, it has poor drainage and gets waterlogged, and damaged and it wears and fades over time. “Our high-quality artificial turf design is UV-Resistant polyethylene grass blades, intentionally shorter, they don’t fade, and are much softer to the feel.”

The facts tell the story. High-quality artificial turf is efficient, and it feels soft and nice to the touch. It is customizable for a home’s specific wants, needs, and layouts. And a vital feature of the FieldTurf product: it is very low-maintenance.

Because wear and tear are important, FieldTurf’s patented MaxxFlow drainage technology system---it’s 100% permeable and drains over 350 inches of water per hour--- eliminates puddling. “Also very important,” he says, “our lawns don’t stretch or twist, and they last much longer.”

The low-maintenance design of the FieldTurf product also eliminates time-wasting and nuisance homeowner rituals like mowing, watering, aerating, fertilizing with hazardous chemicals, and other dreaded backyard and front yard puttering.

“And it even saves money on water bills, by drastically reducing a home’s outdoor water usage,” Timsit points out.

For more information, please visit www.fieldturflandscape.com/about-us/ and https://fieldturflandscape.com/blog/

###

About FieldTurf Landscape:

FieldTurf Landscape is the industry leader in innovation and technology to create high-quality and efficient artificial turf for a variety of uses. From the residential feature of a stunning green yard, a putting green to practice a short game at home, to football fields, indoor soccer fields, and other sports facilities, FieldTurf Landscape has installed over a million square feet of artificial turf across the country.

Contact Details:

175 N Industrial Blvd NE

Calhoun, GA 30701

United States