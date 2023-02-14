Cornwell Jackson Unveils New Brand to Celebrate 40th Anniversary and Growth Milestones

Cornwell Jackson’s new name and brand -The CJ Group- represent the company’s signature approach to Client Accounting Services, Tax, and Audit Services.

The company’s new visual brand and positioning reflect core differentiators aligning with market demands.

In a sea of accounting firm choices, we felt the need to highlight the services most important to our clients, including our highly-responsive and relationship-focused approach for every client.” — Scott Bates, Managing Partner

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornwell Jackson, a well-known CPA firm in Texas, announced it is changing its name and visual identity to showcase the service differentiators valued most by its SMB and middle-market clients. The company will now be known as The CJ Group, CPAs and Advisors. The name and brand change coincide with the organization’s 40th Anniversary and relocation to its new offices in Frisco.

“In a sea of accounting firm choices,” says Scott Bates, Managing Partner, “we felt the need to separate our organization from the herd and to highlight the services our clients tell us are most important to them. At the top of this list is our highly-responsive and relationship-focused approach that delivers tailored solutions to each and every client."

Mr. Bates continues, "Whether a business is a small entrepreneur or middle-market corporation – every client wants to know they are receiving expertise and guidance specifically for their unique situation and strategic goals, not canned solutions that make them feel like just another number in a large pool of clients. The signature style CJ in our new brand signifies this personal, customized approach that has been the cornerstone to our success over the last 40 years.”

The CJ Group unveiled its new brand this week, along with the descriptor statement of “Insightful Expertise | Exceptional Talent | Tailored approach” to better articulate the organization’s three distinctive pillars of differentiation.

Insightful Expertise- The CJ Group’s deep bench of industry experts and specialists provides guidance that helps clients optimize their structure, capitalize on opportunities, and minimize roadblocks. Clients feel like they have a true partner looking out for them, responsive to their needs enabling them to achieve their short and long-term goals.

Exceptional Talent- We believe great people achieve great things for our clients. This starts by finding and cultivating exceptional talent from diverse backgrounds to provide deep and meaningful perspectives and holistic solutions. Our thriving culture of continued development, personal growth, a positive environment, and entrepreneurial spirit ensures solutions that keep our client’s businesses moving forward.

Tailored Approach- In this fast-paced and rapidly evolving landscape, clients need timely solutions designed for their unique situations. The CJ Group combines a highly responsive, customized approach with dedicated teams and technology-driven processes to deliver value and results – every client, every time. The CJ Group’s signature approach to client solutions is truly a differentiator that clients highly value.

The CJ Group will continue its brand transformation with a refreshed website design in the coming months and a Grand Opening event for their new offices at 6801 Gaylord Parkway, Suite 302, Frisco, Texas 75034.

About The CJ Group

The CJ Group is an accounting and advisory firm specializing in tax, audit, and client accounting services such as payroll, bookkeeping, and controller services. The CJ Group also provides specialist niche services in benefit plan audits. The firm services small to middle-market companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, metals, professional services, healthcare, auto dealerships, real estate, hospitality, technology, labor unions and HUD-Assisted Housing.

For more information, visit www.TheCJGroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The CJ Group is an Independent member firm of BKR International with firms in principal cities worldwide. The CJ Group, Cornwell Jackson, the CJ Group logo, and the Cornwell Jackson logo are registered trademarks of Cornwell Jackson, PLLC.

Corporate Contact: