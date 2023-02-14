Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,671 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free Beginner Fly Tying classes Feb. 21-March 7 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – Fly tying is artistry to create fish catching lures. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a series of free Beginner Fly Trying classes from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21; on Thursday, Feb. 23; on Tuesday, March 7, and on Thursday, March 9.

This class will teach the skills and equipment needed to tie feathers, fur, and other materials onto hooks to mimic insects and other natural foods that fish eat. MDC will provide fly tying vices and materials for the class. Participants can also bring equipment and materials of their own. Tying flies is a satisfying craft and catching fish on the creations is fun, too. Kara Entrop, MDC conservation educator assistant, will help participants tie flies that can catch trout and warm-water panfish such as bluegill, bass, and crappie. Two different types of flies will be tied at each session.

The class is open to participants ages 12 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Space is limited. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YQ.

You just read:

MDC offers free Beginner Fly Tying classes Feb. 21-March 7 at Warsaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.