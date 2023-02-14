Targa Telematics expands its connected mobility solutions portfolio by integrating BMW and MINI connected fleet data

A new partnership represents a further step in Targa Telematics' strategy to integrate the data streams of all manufacturers.

We constantly work to innovate our smart mobility services and solutions to increase the value for our customers and concretely build the mobility of the future.” — Alberto Falcione, VP Sales at Targa Telematics

ITALY, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targa Telematics – a technology company specializing in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility – has signed a strategic partnership with BMW to expand its portfolio of solutions for connected mobility.

According to the cooperation agreement, Targa Telematics’ platform will be able to integrate data stream from BMW and MINI vehicles for enabling its unique value proposition provided through services based on-board device, assuring the usual best-in-class GDPR compliance. Moreover, Targa Telematics will be able to connect, among others, BMW vehicles directly to its platform avoiding the logistic activity related to the after-market hardware installation.

Following similar agreements with important players in the automotive sector, this new collaboration allows Targa Telematics to strengthen its focus on global data integration. In the automotive market, the number of hardware solutions installed on-board by car manufacturers in the latest models is significantly increasing. This is why the IT company is aiming to integrate the data streams produced by in-car systems of all manufacturers, with who it is signing various partnerships. The connected car is a crucial trend in the automotive industry and Targa Telematics is one of the leading companies in car manufacturers data.

The objective of Targa Telematics is to be able to provide fleet managers and drivers with more and more digital services, simplifying the provisioning process in vehicles.

“Car manufacturers are looking to embrace the future and are increasingly opening their connected vehicle data to third-party specialists, where expertise in data capture can then turn vehicle data into meaningful performance insights”, commented Alberto Falcione, VP Sales at Targa Telematics. “In this context, we are leveraging our proprietary ‘hardware agnostic’ platform which can collect, integrate and analyze data from every car manufacturer and simplify telematics technology, thus reducing the impact of device installation. We constantly work to innovate our smart mobility services and solutions to increase the value for our customers and concretely build the mobility of the future”.

ABOUT TARGA TELEMATICS

Targa Telematics is an IT company with over 20 years of experience in connected vehicles. It offers telematics technology solutions, smart mobility and digital IoT platforms for mobility operators. It serves short and long-term rental companies, finance companies and large fleets, ranging from insurance telematics to asset and fleet management, from remote diagnostics and telemetry of vehicles, professional and construction vehicles, to the management of airport vehicles. In 2022 Targa Telematics recorded a turnover of 56 million euros, has 160 employees and more than 950 customers. Targa Telematics is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For more information: www.targatelematics.com



TARGA TELEMATICS

Elena Bellini, Head of Marketing, Mobile 39 335 135 1277 elena.bellini@targatelematics.com

Susanne Furini, Communication Manager, Mobile +39 345 7274925 susanne.furini@targatelematics.com



Barabino & Partners UK

Giuliana Patrone, Tel.: 0044 (0)20 7152642 g.patrone@barabino.co.uk

Camilla Giacomelli, Tel.: 0044 (0)7570 561 249 c.giacomelli@barabino.co.uk

Targa Telematics. The future of mobility. Today.