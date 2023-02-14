Acarix Strengthens US Commercial Team
Acarix announces today the appointment of two additional members of the US Commercial team.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acarix, a leader in acoustic and AI-based cardiac diagnostics, announces today the appointment of two additional members of the Acarix US Commercial team, covering the states of California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey constitute strategically important states with combined 2.8 million chest pain patients per year. Covering these states with experienced sales professionals is an important step in Acarix expansion in the US market and driving sales of CADScor®Systems.
“We are delighted have both Mitch and Carl joining our US Commercial organization. Both are highly accomplished sales professionals with a proven track record of success. We are in an intense and exciting growth phase and both have a wealth of experience in US medical device sales and will provide us with the much-needed sales experience to successfully drive sales of CADScor System and establish Acarix in the US market.” says Helen Ljungdahl Round, President & CEO Acarix.
Mr. Mitch McCahey is a results-driven sales leader with more than 30 years of experience in Cardiology Sales and Sales Management, and three years of experience at the executive level working with strategic account partnerships across multiple IDN systems including Sutter, Kaiser, and Dignity Health. He has worked for Boston Scientific (Formerly Guidant), Terumo, Medtronic, Abiomed, and most recently Heartflow where he has significantly contributed to their rapid growth in the US market. “I am excited to join the Acarix team to help bring the CADScor Solution to the California market to address a major clinical need; to safely and inexpensively assess for coronary artery disease in patients with stable chest pain to avoid many costly and invasive downstream procedures, “stated Mr McCahey, Executive Sales Representative CA
Mr. Carl Mancini is an award-winning sales professional with a proven track record of increasing sales on a yearly basis to meet revenue specific targets for leading organizations such as Medtronic, Preventice Solutions-Boston Scientific, and Sharecare, Inc. Carl has experience from medical and cardiac devices as well as diagnostic patient monitoring. “I am very excited to join such a forward-thinking company like Acarix, that has created a one-of-a-kind acoustic AI-based cardiac device that can confidently rule out the presence of coronary artery disease for concerned chest pain patients.” says Carl Mancini, Senior Sales Representative.
About Acarix
Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor®System uses advanced acoustics and AI-technology to rule out CAD non-invasively in less than 10 minutes, with at least 96% certainty. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.
