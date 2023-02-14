CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the University of Detroit Mercy, MHSA Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of University of Detroit Mercy's Master of Science in Healthcare Administration (MHSA) program for a three-year term.

“This accreditation represents the diligence of our team at the University of Detroit Mercy, MHSA, to create a curriculum to prepare graduates to become sought-after healthcare management professionals,” said Dr. Janet Baiardi, Interim Dean, College of Health Professions, University of Detroit Mercy. “Our goal is to provide students with the skills needed to serve in health services administration positions where they will be able to raise clinical excellence and improve health outcomes on a global level.”

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. The 139 CAHME Accredited programs, and those that are in candidacy, the certified programs in population health management and in healthcare quality and safety are leading the field in setting the standards to advance the quality of healthcare management education.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

About University of Detroit Mercy

The University of Detroit Mercy, a Catholic university in the Jesuit and Mercy traditions, exists to provide excellent student-centered undergraduate and graduate education in an urban context. A UDM education seeks to integrate the intellectual, spiritual, ethical, and social development of our students.

The balance between our intimate community and the breadth of opportunity makes Detroit Mercy ideal for those who seek a vibrant college experience at an institution with a long reputation for academic excellence. Our faculty are experts and mentors, driving both the academic and the practical application of knowledge and making time to work with students one-on-one.

The Health Services Administration (HSA) graduate programs are designed to educate students to become innovative leaders in today's dynamic healthcare organizations. The program builds on its strong connection with the healthcare industry and the community, bringing health-related work experience into the classroom; and develops advanced competencies in management, research techniques and fiscal management.