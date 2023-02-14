Parents Forum debuts new tagline

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grateful for Eastern Bank Foundation’s continued generous support with a recent grant of $5K, Parents Forum is happy to announce a new tagline: A Lifeline & An Anchor. “Our work with individuals offers a lifeline to parents and, though schools and other entities, our program can serve as an anchor for communities,” founder Eve Sullivan said. With partners in the US and abroad, and consultative status with the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Parents Forum is poised for significant growth.

The Pew Charitable Research Center, in its January 2023 “Parenting in America Today” study, reports that mental health concerns top the list of worries for parents and most say being a parent is harder than they expected. Let’s respond by making parenting education and support more widely available, accessible, affordable and attractive.

From February 14th to March 17th Parents Forum is holding its annual fundraiser “Love and Luck” on Mighty Cause and posted a project on Benevity to engage support from businesses and other nonprofits. Volunteers from the Cambridge (Mass.) Volunteer Clearinghouse have been working with the program founder to review and revise the workshop curriculum which will re-launch May 15, International Day of Families. Volunteer Javiera Garcia-Meneses contributed the lead article to the January Voices of Parents Forum newsletter.

Educators, mental health counselors, medical practice managers, human resources directors and others who engage and serve parents are invited to inquire about licensing Parents Forum curriculum in the coming year info@parentsforum.org / TEL: 617-864-3802.

Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890
info@parentsforum.org

