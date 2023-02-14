Read more about GBI Arrests Former Cornelia Fire Department Assistant Chief

Cornelia, GA (February 14, 2023) – Former Cornelia Fire Department Assistant Chief Shane Bentley was arrested on February 2, 2023 and charged with one count of first-degree forgery and one count of theft by taking.

The Cornelia Police Department requested the GBI Cleveland Office investigate a forgery identified by the police department surrounding a donation of gear to the fire department from another fire department. In addition, the items that were donated were not all accounted for after a Cornelia Fire Department inventory.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit for prosecution.