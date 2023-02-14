Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,781 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Arrests Former Cornelia Fire Department Assistant Chief

Cornelia, GA (February 14, 2023) – Former Cornelia Fire Department Assistant Chief Shane Bentley was arrested on February 2, 2023 and charged with one count of first-degree forgery and one count of theft by taking.      

The Cornelia Police Department requested the GBI Cleveland Office investigate a forgery identified by the police department surrounding a donation of gear to the fire department from another fire department. In addition, the items that were donated were not all accounted for after a Cornelia Fire Department inventory.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Arrests Former Cornelia Fire Department Assistant Chief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.